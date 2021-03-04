England's top order once again failed to find a way to tackle Axar Patel as the left-arm spinner struck twice on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test to send back both openers on Thursday. While Axar beat the defence of Dom Sibley with an arm ball that went straight through to the stumps, the spinner can thank Rishbah Pant for his second wicket in the match. In the 8th over, Crawley had come down the track to drive the spinner for a boundary. Later on, Pant was heard on the stump mic saying "someone's getting angry" and on the very next delivery Zak Crawley came down the track again and mistimed a lofted shot that ended up in the hands of Mohammed Siraj.

Here's the video:

7.4 overs - Rishabh Pant "someone is getting angry now".



7.5 overs - Crawley hits the aerial shot coming down the track and gets out.#IndvEng #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8nKE8slOHJ — Team India 2.0 (@teamindia2_0) March 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat in Ahmedabad.

India made just one change from the last Test as Siraj came into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been granted leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, England benched Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer and brought in Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess in their final XI.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after their thumping win in the third Test that ended inside two days.

A win or a draw for India will assure them of a place in the final of the World Test Championship where they will face New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground.

England, who are out of contention for a place in the final of WTC, can spoil India's chances if they can secure a win and then Australia will qualify for the final.