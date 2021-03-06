Rishabh Pant pulled off an impressive stumping to send Ollie Pope back on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Pope had come down the track to Axar Patel and missed the ball completely as it sharply turned away from him. It jumped off the surface but Pant collected the ball chest high and whipped back off the bails with one hand before he lost his balance. The square-leg umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire and replays confirmed that Pant took the bails off cleanly.

Watch the video of Pant's stunning effort from behind the stumps:

Pant earned a lot of praise from the commentators and former cricketers on social media for his wicketkeeping skills on a challenging surface.

Pant, the batsman, was on song on Friday as he smashed his third Test century on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test.

Pant scored 101 runs off 118 balls in an innings studded with 13 boundaries and two maximums.

He reached the milestone with a six over deep mid-wicket off England skipper Joe Root.

Pant's century helped India take a healthy first-innings lead of 160 in the fourth and final Test.

India were bowled out for 365 in reply to England's 205 in their first innings.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1.

A win or a draw in the ongoing Test will propel India to the final of the World Test Championship.

However, an England win will knock India out of contention and then Australia will meet New Zealand in the summit clash at the Lord's cricket ground.