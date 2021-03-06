A revival led by Rishabh Pant's magnificent 101 and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 60 took India to 294 for 7 in reply to England's first innings score of 205, a lead of 89 runs. While Pant stole the show on Day 2 with his attractive strokeplay and level-headed approach to the innings, the onus will be on Sundar and Axar Patel to extend the Indian lead on a pitch that's expected to deteriorate as the game progresses. James Anderson and Ben Stokes bowled their heart out on a hot Ahmedabad day and they will have to do it all over again if England are to restrict the Indian lead. The final of the World Test Championship is also at stake for India, who have to avoid defeat in this Test to book a date with New Zealand at Lord's later this year in the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)

4th Test, Day 3 Live Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad