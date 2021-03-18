Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden T20 International half-century in his first international inning in the fourth match against England. Suryakumar got to his half-century in 28 deliveries and finished with 57 off 31 deliveries as India were put in to bat first. He didn't get a chance to bat on his T20I debut, which came in the second game of the series, but on Thursday, he started to make the most of his opportunity right from the first delivery as he smashed Jofra Archer for an improvised hook off his first delivery in international cricket.

He went on to hit six boundaries and three sixes as he kept India's score ticking at a quick rate, despite losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the other end.

He took the attack to Adil Rashid, scoring 23 against him off 8 deliveries.

The Mumbai Indian batsman trended on Twitter, with several reactions flowing in for his fluent knock.

"Very happy for @surya_14kumar just batting like he's playing an ipl game ! In my World Cup squad for sure," former India star Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

"Fearless. Innovative. Aggressive. Thoroughly enjoyed @surya_14kumar first knock at the highest level. An innings of some serious quality. Hopefully first of many half centuries," former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

Wasim Jaffer, in trademark style, had the perfect meme for the occasion.

"He waited. He came. He saw. He conquered," tweeted his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.

"You called for Mr. 360 ?" one user tweeted.

"Our very own Mr. 360 Suryakumar Yadav," another user wrote.

Suryakumar Yadav's rapid knock was crucial in India posting 185/8 after England won the toss and opted to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England were leading the series 2-1 coming into the fourth T20I.