India were bowled out for 145 on Day 2 of the third Test against England, having started the day's play on 99/3. Skipper Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Root claimed figures of 5/8, conceding the fewest runs in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924. The 30-year-old's five-wicket haul is further the cheapest by a spinner in the longest format of the game.

Root's game-changing spell has drawn praise on social media platform Twitter.

English international cricketer Alexandra Hartley termed the cricketer capable of outperforming Ravichandran Ashwin.

Promoted

"Anything Ashwin can do Joe Root can do better... #INDvsENG," she tweeted.

Anything Ashwin can do Joe Root can do better... #INDvsENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

"Not content with leading with the bat Joe Root now has to dominate the bowling! A superb 5-8 from the Captain! #ENGvIND," read a reaction from a fan.

Not content with leading with the bat Joe Root now has to dominate the bowling! A superb 5-8 from the Captain! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sHnjvXR7x5 — Chris Ward (@officialcward) February 25, 2021

"Joe Root has been disguised as a batsman all these years, absolute ridiculous spell of bowling! #ENGvIND," stated another fan.

Joe Root has been disguised as a batsman all these years, absolute ridiculous spell of bowling! #ENGvIND — Scott (@scottr_89) February 25, 2021

Root's spell was further hailed as one of the greatest "spells of bowling in test match cricket".

"Take a bow @root66 Unbelievable effort 5for8 off 6.2 What a effort against India, in India. One of the greatest spells of bowling in test match cricket.#INDvENG #JoeRoot #channel4cricket," the tweet read.

Take a bow @root66 Unbelievable effort

5for8 off 6.2 What a effort against India, in India. One of the greatest spells of bowling in test match cricket.#INDvENG #JoeRoot #channel4cricket — jon edmunds (@jonedmunds) February 25, 2021

"That's an unreal fight back from England - and a brilliant bowling performance from Joe Root. England still have a chance in this game - incredibly - only trail by 33 runs. #INDvENG," said another fan.

That's an unreal fight back from England - and a brilliant bowling performance from Joe Root. England still have a chance in this game - incredibly - only trail by 33 runs. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fZQQIwfAIk — Simon Smale (@simon_smale) February 25, 2021

Root accounted for the dismissals of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.