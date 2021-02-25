IND vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Axar Patel Double Strike Leaves England Tottering
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: The visitors have put in a poor start to their second innings, with Axar Patel dismissing Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow on Day 2 of the ongoing 3rd Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After taking a first innings lead, India have taken quick early wickets against England on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors have lost the wickets of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow to Axar Patel in the first over itself. Dom Sibley and Joe Root are currently batting for England, and will be aiming to build some stability. Earlier on Day 2, India posted a first innings score of 145 in response to England's 112, taking a lead of 33 runs. The hosts began Day 2 on a poor note, losing quick wickets. For the visitors, Joe Root was in top form, registering five wickets. He took the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, Jack Leach dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. They will visitors will be aiming to not lose a lot of wickets before the Dinner break. Meanwhile, the hosts will be trying to restrict England and build some momentum. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 24, 2021
- 17:02 (IST)Two runsBack of a length by Ashwin, on middle from around the wicket. Root sends it through the covers for two runs.
- 16:58 (IST)One runA full delivery by Axar, on middle. Root sends it to leg side for a single.
- 16:51 (IST)One runAshwin tosses it full, on off. Sibley rives it right of mid-on for a single.
- 16:50 (IST)CLOSE!Ashwin tosses it on middle, and it beats the inside edge of Sibley and hits the front pad. The original decision is not out, and the tracker shows it would have gone over the stumps.
- 16:46 (IST)Two runsRoot sends this delivery by Ashwin, into the covers off the front foot. Two runs.
- 16:41 (IST)No runPatel tosses it on length, and it goes past Root's outside edge. It almost hit the off stump!
- 16:39 (IST)OUT! Jonny Bairstow b Axar Patel 0 (2)THIS IS AMAZING!!!!Axar tosses an arm ball from around the wicket. Bairstow mistimes everything and it hits the stumps.In walks, Joe Root.
- 16:37 (IST)THAT WAS CLOSE!Axar tosses it on length, at off. Bairstow drops down on his knee and sweeps. He misses, and there is no bat ot glove involved. It hits his hips, and India appeal. The umpire his raises his finger, but then the review goes on Bairstow's side. It was missing the stumps.
- 16:34 (IST)OUT!! Zak Crawley b Axar Patel 0 (1)WHAT A DELIVERY! WICKET IN THE FIRST BALL!Axar tosses it full, from around the wicket. Crawley is on the wrong line, and it hits the stumps.In walks, Jonny Bairstow.
- 16:31 (IST)The action resumes!Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley to begin England's second innings. Axar Patel will bowl for India.
- 16:14 (IST)OUT! Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Joe Root 1 (2)ROOT GETS HIS FIVE-FOR!He tossed it up on middle, and Bumrah swings and misses. Its lbw, but Bumrah reviews. Ball-tracking shows it hit would hit the leg stump.That's it for India, and they are 33 runs ahead. They have scored 145 and are all out.Its Tea break now!
- 16:09 (IST)One runRoot tosses it on the stumps. Ishant sends it to leg side. He wants a second run but Bumrah doesn't want too. Ishant was almost run out, but manages with a dive.
- 16:06 (IST)THAT WAS CLOSE!Leach tosses it up, and Bumrah gets trapped on the front foot. The umpire raises his finger, but Bumrah reviews it. Replays show that there is bat involved. The on-field call gets reversed.
- 16:01 (IST)One runBumrah goes forward for this delivery by Root. He gets an inside edge to forward short leg for a single.
- 15:55 (IST)Two runsLeach tosses it up, full. Ishant sweeps it through midwicket for two runs.
- 15:54 (IST)SIX! WHAT A SHOT!Leach tosses it up, outside off. Ishant goes forward and smacks it over mid-off for a smashing six!
- 15:52 (IST)One run, IND: 135/9 | Lead by 23 runsRoot tosses it up, and Ishant guides it through midwicket for a single.
- 15:50 (IST)OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin c Zak Crawley b Joe Root 17 (32)Another one for Root!Root tosses it up, outside off. Ashwin tries to sweep it, but top edges it to Crawley in deep mid-wicket.In walks, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 15:45 (IST)One runLeach tosses it up, and Ashwin edges it through square leg. One run.
- 15:42 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Root, and Ashwin goes forward to sweep it through the forward square leg for a four!
- 15:40 (IST)One runLeach tosses it full, and Ashwin drives it to wide long-off for a single.
- 15:32 (IST)OUT!!! Axar Patel c Dom Sibley b Joe Root 0 (2)ANOTHER ONE FOR ROOT! HE HASN'T CONCEDED A RUN YET!Root tosses it up on length and Axar tried to go big. Sibley dives to catch it at short extra cover.In walks, Ishant Sharma.
- 15:28 (IST)OUT! Washington Sundar b Joe Root 0 (12)ROOT IS ECSTATIC! SUNDAR LOOKS SHELLSHOCKED!He tossed it up on middle from around the wicket. Sundar tries to hit it, but then it spun past him to hit the off stump.In walks, Axar Patel.
- 15:25 (IST)FOUR! IND: 125/6Leach tosses it short, and Ashwin goes back in his crease to smack it right of short third man for a four!
- 15:21 (IST)No runA length delivery by Root, and Sundar inside edges it. He was nearly caught at short leg.
- 15:17 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Leach, and Ashwin steps out of his crease to smack it over mid-on for a four!
- 15:15 (IST)OUT!!!! Rishabh Pant c Ben Foakes b Joe Root 1 (8)CAUGHT BEHIND!!! BIG WICKET FOR JOE ROOT!!Pant is shocked and disappointed. He wants to take a review, talks to Ashwin about it, but then leaves.Root tossed it up, around the wicket. Pant came forward, and dipping ball outside edges Pant, and Foakes does the rest.In walks, Washington Sundar.
- 15:10 (IST)Two runsLeach tosses it full, outside off. Ashwin guides it through the cover-point region for two runs.
- 15:06 (IST)OUT! Rohit Sharma lbw b Jack Leach 66 (96)BIG ONE FOR LEACH!!!He tosses a length delivery, towards off. Rohit tries to sweep, but misses it, and the ball hits him on the hip. The ball tracker supports the umpire call of lbw, it was hitting the off stump.In walks, Ravichandran Ashwin.
- 15:01 (IST)No runAnderson bowls a length delivery, outside off. It goes past Pant's outside edge. No run.
- 14:58 (IST)One runLeach tosses it full, across off. Pant guides it down to long-on for a single.
- 14:56 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Jack Leach 7 (25)Leach tosses it full, and Rahane tries to hit it, but misses it and it hits his pad in the line with the off stump. OUT!In walks, Rishabh Pant.
- 14:51 (IST)One runA short delivery by Anderson, outside off. Rahane hits it off the back foot, between point and cover for a single.
- 14:50 (IST)One run, IND: 113/3Leach tosses it full, outside off. Rahane guides it behind the leg umpire for a single.India lead now by a run.
- 14:45 (IST)FOUR!Leach tosses it full and straight. Rahane sweeps it for a four to fine leg.
- 14:42 (IST)FOUR! MAJESTIC!A short ball by Anderson, outside off. Rohit creams it to the left of short cover and right of backward point for a four!
- 14:40 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Anderson, wide outside off. Rohit smacks it right of the backward point on the backfoot, for a four!
- 14:36 (IST)One runLeach tosses it full, outside off. Rohit guides it to mid-off for a single. 100 up for India.
- 14:35 (IST)No run, IND: 99/3Back of a length by Anderson, and Rahane defends it to leg side.Its a maiden over, and India are 99 for three in 34 overs.
- 14:32 (IST)No runA full delivery by Anderson, on off stump line. Rahane defends it to cover. No run.