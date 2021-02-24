IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live Score: India, England Face Pink-Ball Challenge At Motera
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Both India and England will be looking to edge ahead in the series with a win at the Motera stadium.
India and England are set to begin the third Test at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, with the series finely poised at 1-1. This will be the first international match at the Motera since its renovation and also the second Day-Night Test to be held in India. England took the lead in the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but India fought back in the second Test -- also at the same venue -- to level the four-match series. Defeat for India would see them out of contention for the World Test Championship final. India pacer Ishant Sharma is set to make his 100th Test appearance. England will be without Moeen Ali, who was their best bowler in the last match, as he has flown back. Umesh Yadav has been added to India's squad after he passed a fitness test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 24, 2021
- 13:55 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch looks drier, and the cracks can be seen. The soil is red, which has been bought from Mumbai. The red soil will give an extra bounce.
- 13:42 (IST)WATCH: Rohit Sharma excited ahead of the third TestRohit Sharma has been in fine form lately. During India's win in the 2nd Tes, he registered a century, scoring 161 off 231 balls during the first innings. Here is a video of him ahead of the third Test:
- 13:37 (IST)WATCH: Ishant Sharma gears up ahead of his 100th TestIndian pacer Ishant Sharma is set to play in his 100th Test match, when both sides begin play today. The pacer has reached plenty of milestones, and this will be another! Here is a video of him gearing up ahead of the match:
- 13:29 (IST)India vs England: RECAPAfter losing the first Test match by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, India bounced back in style to defeat England by 317 runs in the second Test. The four-match series is finely poised at 1-1, and both sides will be hoping to take a lead.
- 13:25 (IST)Will miss being at the stadium today: Sourav GangulyAhead of the third Test match, BCCI chief and former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to state, "Will miss being at the stadium today ..what an effort it must have been to create this ..pink test was our dream and it's going be the 2nd one in india.hope to see full stands like last time. Under the leadership of Honble Prime minister @narendramodi Amit Shah @AmitShah".
- 13:22 (IST)Hailed by fans and cricketers!The Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier named as Motera Stadium, has been hailed by fans and cricketers ahead of this fixture. With a seating capacity of 1,10,000, the stadium is the world's largest cricket ground.
- 13:19 (IST)Head-to-head in Ahmedabad between India and EnglandIndia and England have met in this venue twice, with the hosts winning once, and the other match ending as a draw.The first Test between both sides in Ahmedabad in 2001, where Sachin Tendulkar scored a century and Anil Kumble took seven wickets. Both sides shared honours.Both sides again met in this venue in 2012, when Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double century and Virender Sehwag slammed a ton to help India to a nine-wicket victory.
- 13:07 (IST)President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium!President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- 12:50 (IST)Sports Minister addressing the event in Ahmedabad!Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is addressing the inauguration event of the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
- 12:25 (IST)Ishant's special century!Ishant Sharma is set to play his 100th Test for India, an achievement hailed by captain Virat Kohli as a special one
- 12:24 (IST)Hello and welcome!The third Test between India and England will begin soon at the Motera stadium! With the series tied at 1-1, this is set to be another thrilling game, with not just the series, but a place in the World Test Championship also on the line!