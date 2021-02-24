Head-to-head in Ahmedabad between India and England





The first Test between both sides in Ahmedabad in 2001, where Sachin Tendulkar scored a century and Anil Kumble took seven wickets. Both sides shared honours.





Both sides again met in this venue in 2012, when Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double century and Virender Sehwag slammed a ton to help India to a nine-wicket victory.