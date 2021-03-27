India will look to bounce back after suffering a 6-wicket loss in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England in Pune on Friday. The hosts looked clueless against the onslaught from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, who put on a stand of 175 runs off just 117 balls to put England on course of their highest successful chase against India in the 50-over format. England's comprehensive win on Friday took the series into a decider, to be played at the same venue on Sunday. While England have momentum on their side after a clinical performance, India would want to bring in some changes to their bowling department.

The hosts couldn't control the scoring rate in the middle overs as Bairstow and Stokes smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the MCA stadium.

India played two left-arm spinners -- Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Both spinners proved to be expensive, giving away 156 runs in 16 overs.

Kuldeep went for 84 from his spell of 10 overs while Krunal gave away 72 runs from his six overs.

Prasidh Krishna came back well towards the end of his spell but his initial spell again offered boundary balls to England.

India have lots of options in their squad who can come into the playing XI and Virat Kohli might want to shuffle his combinations a bit for the series decider.

Shardul Thakur, who has played seven games on the trot (5 T20Is and 2 ODIs) might be rested and T Natarajan may come in as a left-arm pace bowling option.

Another change that could take place is Yuzvendra Chahal coming in place of Kuldeep Yadav who has failed to leave his mark in the two ODIs he has played so far in the series.

Kohli, after the second ODI, was satisfied with his team's batting performance and after KL Rahul's century, there is hardly any room for changes.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Promoted

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson

Match starts at 1:30pm IST