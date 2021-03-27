India are set to face England in the third ODI of this three-match series, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Sunday. The series is currently level at 1-1, with the visitors staging a turnaround in the second ODI. The hosts will be aiming to get back to winning ways, while England would want to build on their form. In the second ODI, India set a target of 337 runs, with KL Rahul (108) smashing a ton. Also, Virat Kohli (66) and Rishabh Pant (77) made noteworthy contributions. But the home side's bowling department faltered against an opposition batting order consisting of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes. Bairstow slammed a century, scoring 124 off 112 balls. Meanwhile, Roy (55) and Stokes (99) registered half-centuries, helping their side win by six wickets.

When will the India vs England 3rd ODI take place?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will take place on March 28, Sunday.

What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at the MCA Stadium, in Pune.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

