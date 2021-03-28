Hardik Pandya's reaction after Shikhar Dhawan took a catch to get rid of England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the third ODI in Pune has gone viral on the internet. Stokes, who played a match-winning knock of 99 off just 52 balls in the second ODI, got a reprieve in the series decider, with Hardik dropping a simple catch off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar early in the chase. However, unlike the last game where Stokes had made India pay heavily, he couldn't spark the same magic and was caught by Dhawan in the deep off a T. Natarajan full-toss, that evoked a funny reaction from the India all-rounder. After Stokes' dismissal, Hardik got down on both his knees and bowed to Dhawan for completing the catch as he breathed a sigh of relief.

Here's how Hardik Pandya thanked Shikhar Dhawan after Ben Stokes' dismissal:

Reaction of Hardik pandya after gabbar taking the catch of ben stokes #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nGsDMu0gWz — (@viratian18183) March 28, 2021

Chasing a target of 330 runs to win the series, England failed to get a solid start for the first time in the series as they lost both their openers inside first three overs. Jason Roy got off to a flying start and smashed 14 runs in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over but the Indian bowler had the last laugh as he got his wicket on the final ball.

Bairstow, who had scored a match-winning hundred in the last game, failed for the first time in the series as he was trapped leg before by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Ben Stokes came in to bat one down and got a solid start, thanks to Hardik's dropped catch, but couldn't make the most of the life-line and was caught just inside the boundary ropes by Dhawan for 35 runs off 39 balls.