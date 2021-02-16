Ravichandran Ashwin led with his all-round brilliance as India thrashed England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai to level the four-match series at 1-1. Local hero Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and scored a sensational century on a tricky pitch as India wrapped the game in four days. Rohit Sharma, with his seventh Test century, and Axar Patel, with a maiden five-wicket haul on debut, were other key contributors for the home side as they dominated the visitors throughout the game.

England began Day 4 at 53/3, chasing an improbable 482, and Ashwin made immediate impact as he bamboozled Dan Lawrence with his first delivery of the day as Rishabh Pant completed a neat stumping.

Ben Stokes joined England captain Joe Root to put up some resistance for the visitors, but it was Ashwin again who broke the partnership as he had Stokes caught at slip.

Ollie Pope was soon to follow, as he miscued a sweep off Axar Patel to Ishant Sharma at mid-wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up his first wicket of the match as Ben Foakes also got out trying to sweep.

Axar Patel struck soon after to claim Root's wicket for the second time in the match and claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests when he trapped Olly Stone leg-before.

Moeen Ali had a late flourish, smashing 43 off 18 deliveries before Kuldeep Yadav had him stumped to wrap up the game for India.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 161 along with half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant helped India score 329 after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat.

Ashwin took five as England were bowled out for 134 on Day 2.

Ashwin then hit his fifth Test century, while Kohli scored a superb 62 as the hosts then left England needing a miracle to win.

With the win, India have moved up to second in the World Test Championship table.