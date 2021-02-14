Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday became the first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handed batsmen in Test cricket. Ashwin achieved the unique distinction on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England. The 34-year-old further registered his 29th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, equalling former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath's tally on the all-time list. Ashwin and McGrath occupy the joint-seventh spot in the list. "What a spell from R Ashwin! He claimed his 29th Test five-wicket haul - the joint-seventh in the all-time list with Glenn McGrath," read the caption on a tweet from ICC's official account, acknowledging the achievement.

Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the second spot on the list of bowlers, with most left-handed victims in Tests. Muralitharan has accounted for 191 dismissals. England pacer James Anderson is placed third on the list, having taken 190 such wickets so far.

Legendary Australian cricketers Shane Warne and McGrath occupy the fourth and fifth spot on the list, with 172 dismissals apiece.

Ashwin further surpassed fellow spinner Harbhajan Singh on the list of bowlers who have registered the highest dismissals in Test cricket in India. The 34-year-old -- who has taken 268 wickets at home now -- jumped to the second spot on the list, pushing Harbhajan who has accounted for 265 dismissals in 55 matches to the third spot.

Anil Kumble leads the list still, having claimed 350 scalps in India.

The second Test between India and England is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The opening Test between the two nations was similarly held at the same venue, with the visitors emerging victorious by a sizeable margin of 227 runs.