IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: India On Brink Of Win, England Need A Miracle
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Ravichandran Ashwin's sensational century on Monday helped India tighten their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
Ravichandran Ashwin's sensational century on Day 3 helped India tighten their grip on the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a mammoth target of 482 runs on turning track, the visitors were pushed further on the backfoot as the lost three wickets for just 53 runs at stumps on the third day. England skipper Joe Root was unbeaten on two, while opener Daniel Lawrence was unbeaten on 19, with England still needing 429 runs to create history. Axar Patel accounted for two dismissals while Ashwin also picked up a wicket after shining with the bat. Earlier in the day, England spinners got off to a great start and picked up five wickets in the first session but Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ashwin stitched a solid partnership for the seventh wicket. Both Kohli and Ashwin put on a batting masterclass on a tricky pitch, slammed by many as not fit for Test cricket. Kohli scored 62, while Ashwin smashed his fifth Test hundred as India were bowled out for 286 in the second innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
2nd Test, Day 4 Live Match Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 09:32 (IST)One runA short delivery by Siraj, over middle and off. Root guides it down to long leg for a single.
- 09:32 (IST)No runBack of a length by Siraj, down leg. Root misses it.
- 09:29 (IST)The action begins on Day 4!Joe Root and Dan Lawrence to begin Day 4 for England. Mohammed Siraj to begin proceedings for India.
- 09:24 (IST)Pitch reportThere is a lot of dust and pebbles along the pitch. Indian spinners will have a lot to take advantage of on Day 4. Lots of areas for spin bowling today.
- 09:03 (IST)The equation!The hosts need seven wickets, meanwhile the visitors require 429 runs. England have already lost three wickets, and if India register some early wickets on Day 4, then it could be an easy walk to victory today.
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia need 7 wickets to win the Test.@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4gNvq15hE1— BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021
- 09:01 (IST)Ravichandran Ashwin on India's batting coach Vikram Rathour's influence on his batting: WATCHRavichandran Ashwin has been on fire for India lately. The veteran has continued on with his fine form from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and slammed his fifth Test century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. This was also his third instance of getting a 100 and five-wicket haul in the same match. He slammed 106 runs off 148 balls. His knock also consisted of 14 fours and a six. Watch his post-match interview, where he spoke about India's batting coach:
.@ashwinravi99 on the 'sweep' story and #TeamIndia batting coach Vikram Rathour's influence on his batting #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/SclPgDidkY— BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021
- 08:28 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing 2nd Test match between India and England, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors need 429 runs, and have already lost three wickets. England currently have Joe Root and Dan Lawrence unbeaten for them, and the duo will be aiming to build a stable partnership today! Can India wrap up the match on Day 4 itself or do England have some other plans? Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket!