IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Rishabh Pant Takes Stunner As Mohammed Siraj Strikes, England 6 Down
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each in the middle session to leave England in a deep trouble.
Ravichandran Ashwin began the second session from where he left the first and cleaned up Ben Stokes with a beauty to leave England in deep trouble, with half of their batsmen back in the hut with just 52 runs on the board. Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes combined in the middle and stopped Indian spinners from making further inroads. Virat Kohli then turned to his second pacer Mohammed Siraj and he delivered straightaway dismissing Ollie Pope for 22 runs. Pope tried to flick the delivery off his pads but Rishabh Pant pulled off a one-handed stunner diving to his left to end Pope's fighting innings. In the morning session, Ishant Sharma got India off to a dream start as he removed Rory Burns for a duck in the very first over of England innings. Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel also took a wicket each to push England on the backfoot. Ashwin got Dom Sibley caught at leg slip at the hands of Virat Kohli, while Axar removed Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket to put India in the driver's seat. Ashwin took his time to deliver the final ball before lunch and it paid off well as Daniel Lawrence edged it straight to the short leg fielder as England lost their fourth wicket in the first session. Earlier, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone picked up two wickets apiece on the second morning to wind up India's first innings for 329 runs. Rishabh Pant scored some lusty blows and brought up his half-century. He kept losing partners from the other end and was left stranded at the other end on 58 not out. Moeen Ali gave England a bright start with the ball by picking up two wickets in his first over on the day, getting rid of overnight batsman Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma. Axar got out after a sharp stumping from Ben Foakes, while Ishant went back to the pavilion after miscuing a sweep shot off a full toss in the same over. Watching wickets fall from the other end, Rishabh Pant took the attack to the England bowlers and completed a well-crafted half-century. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 14:00 (IST)Virat Kohli at silly mid-off!Virat Kohli asked for a helmet and has now stationed himself a the silly mid-off, packing both the sides around the batsman.
- 13:57 (IST)Indians not happy with ball shape!The Indian players have some issue with the shape of the ball but the umpire thinks it's fine and gives it back to the players.
- 13:54 (IST)Four! 100 up for England!Mohammed Siraj concedes first runs off the bat in this innings after bowling four maiden overs on the trot. It was bowled on the middle and leg and Ben Foakes played it nicely to start the over with a boundary.
- 13:50 (IST)India lose their final review!A huge LBW appeal against Ben Foakes and R Ashwin has once again convinced Virat Kohli to go for a review. The replay shows the ball would have gone on to miss the leg stump. India lose their third and final review.
- 13:48 (IST)Bowling Change!Ravichandran Ashwin has been brought back in to the attack by Virat Kohli after a little bit of a breather. He replaced Kuldeep Yadav.
- 13:46 (IST)Brilliant fielding!Mohammed Siraj offers width outside off stump but Moeen Ali couldn't get it past the diving fielder at point.
- 13:42 (IST)Four!Kuldeep Yadav bowls a half-tracker allowing Moeen Ali to cut it off the backfoot and get off the mark with boundary.
- 13:41 (IST)Four!Mohammed Siraj errs in his line and bowls on the pads. Ben Foakes decides to glance it but missed, balls kisses his thigh pads and goes between keeper and leg slip fielder and runs away to the fence.
- 13:34 (IST)Back-to-back maiden overs!Mohammed Siraj constantly probes Moeen Ali outside off stump and with an occasional short ball and ends with another maiden over.
- 13:29 (IST)Maiden over!Kuldeep Yadav bowls tight line and lengths and finishes with a maiden over as Ben Foakes adopts caution.
- 13:25 (IST)Wicket maiden for Siraj!What a way to start your home debut in Test cricket for Mohammed Siraj than a wicket maiden.
- 13:22 (IST)WICKET! Siraj strikes on his first ball... Pope departs for 22!Mohammed Siraj comes in to the attack and delivers straightaway. It was a nothing delivery from Siraj, straying down the leg side. Pope tries to flick it off his pads but Rishabh Pant pulls off a stunner behind stumps to give India a big wicket as Pope departs for 22. He must be gutted with the shot he played.
A flying catch from @RishabhPant17— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
A wicket off his first ball in Test cricket in India for Mohammed Siraj
What a wicket combo
England lose their sixth wicket! #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/AEkb4H3wgI
- 13:18 (IST)Top edge falls safe!Ollie Pope sweeps against Kuldeep Yadav but ball bounces and takes the top edge but falls in no man's land on the leg side.
- 13:15 (IST)Play resumes after drinks break!Kuldeep Yadav to start the proceedings for India after the drinks break in the second session.
- 13:11 (IST)Drinks break! England 82/5!After losing Ben Stokes early in the session, Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes have done well to keep Indian spinners from making further inroads..
- 13:05 (IST)Four!Kuldeep Yadav bowls a full delivery and Ben Foakes drives it down the ground nicely to the long-off fence.
- 13:03 (IST)Another peach from Axar Patel!Another beauty from Axar Patel misses the outside edge of Ollie Pope who came forward to defend it but missed the line.
- 13:00 (IST)Caught behind appeal... Turned down!Kuldeep bowls on the middle and leg to Oliie Pope and there is a huge caught behind appeal but the umpire doesn't concur. The replay shows it clipped the thigh pad before on its way to the keeper.
- 12:59 (IST)Bowling Change!Kuldeep Yadav comes in to bowl for India replacing Ravichandran Ashwin.
- 12:56 (IST)Brilliant bowling!Axar Patel goes wide of the crease and makes the ball to leave Ben Foakes, who came forward to defend it but missed the line completely.
- 12:52 (IST)Four!Ben Foakes plays a confident shot towards long-on off Ravichandran Ashwin for his first boundary. He got to the pitch of the ball nicely and played it with straight bat just wide of the diving mid-on fielder.
- 12:51 (IST)Huge LBW appeal! Turned down!Huge huge appeal for LBW from Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant but the umpire is unmoved. Axar looks at Kohli but he decides not to refer it straightaway. India have already lost two of their three reviews and the replay shows there was a definite inside edge, hence no chance of leg before. Good decision by Kohli.
- 12:49 (IST)What a beauty!Axar Patel unsettles Ollie Pope with a peach of a delivery that spun sharply and bounced more that what the batsman expected it to. It even foxed the keeper who hardly managed to get his hands on it.
- 12:43 (IST)India lose another review!Huge leg before appeal from Axar Patel and Indian players but the umpire is not convinced. Rishabh Pant tells Virat Kohli that it didn't spin much and forces him into taking the review. The replays suggests otherwise and India lose their second review.
- 12:41 (IST)Another edge falls short!Axar Patel invites Ollie Pope to come on the front foot and he does exactly that. The thick edge falls short of the second slip.
- 12:35 (IST)Edge but falls short!Another outside edge falls short of Ajinkya Rahane at slip. Ben Foakes played the wrong line but luckily for him it didn't carry to the slip fielder.
- 12:32 (IST)Four!Axar Patel bowls slightly short and wide and Ollie Pope moves to the backfoot and cuts it behind backward point to collect first boundary.
- 12:30 (IST)Ben Foakes walks in to bat!England are in complete disarray having lost five wickets for 53 runs. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes walks in to bat at number six for England
- 12:28 (IST)WICKET! Ashwin cleans up Stokes!Ravichandran Ashwin bowls slow in the air, Ben Stokes completely misses the line and the ball hits the top of off stump. Ashwin gets his third as Stokes departs for 18.
Wicket number for @ashwinravi99!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
He is on a roll at Chepauk!
England five down as Ben Stokes departs. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia
Follow the match https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/JJ90DcyfpD
- 12:25 (IST)Tough Chance!The forward defence from Ben Stokes clips his bat and pad and goes in the air but Virat Kohli fails to get his hand to his despite making a full length dive.
- 12:23 (IST)Edge but falls short!Axar Patel induces an outside edge from Ben Stokes and it falls just short of the Ajinkya Rahane at the first slip.
- 12:19 (IST)Four!Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a quicker one and Ben Stokes pulls it nicely for first boundary of the session for England.
- 12:17 (IST)Pope surviving dangrously!Ollie Pope pants his knee and goes for a sweep, the over-spin from Ashwin took the top edge but fell in no man's land at midwicket.
- 12:15 (IST)Ashwin to continue from other end!Ravichandran Ashwin, high on confidence, to start the proceedings in the session from the other end.
- 12:14 (IST)Lucky Escape!Ollie Pope goes on the backfoot trying to cut it past the backward point but only manages an inside edge which almost rattled his stumps. Lucky escape this for Pope.
- 12:11 (IST)Second session begins on Day 2!England batsmen Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope are out in the middle. Axar Patel to start the proceedings for India in the second session with Stokes on strike.
- 11:35 (IST)Lunch on Day 2 -- England 39/4!Ravichandran Ashwin took his time to deliver the final ball before lunch and guess what it has paid off as Daniel Lawrence edged it straight to the short leg fielder. England lost their fourth wicket in the first session to finish 39/4 at Lunch on Day 2.
A strike on the final ball before Lunch! @ashwinravi99 scalps his second wicket as England lose their fourth in the first innings of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test! #TeamIndia— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021
Follow the match https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/yb16UcWKyZ
- 11:30 (IST)Another peach from R Ashwin!Ravichandran Ashwin bowls another peach of a delivery to beat Ben Stokes comprehensively as he had no clue how to play that.
- 11:28 (IST)Beauty from Axar Patel!Axar Patel draws Daniel Lawrence forward and it just left him at the last moment, just inches away from his outside edge and went straight to Rishabh Pant's hands.
- 11:26 (IST)India lose review!Ravichandran Ashwin was convinced that he got his man Ben Stokes and forced Virat Kohli into going upstairs but the replay showed that the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps and India end up losing the irreview.