Ravichandran Ashwin began the second session from where he left the first and cleaned up Ben Stokes with a beauty to leave England in deep trouble, with half of their batsmen back in the hut with just 52 runs on the board. Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes combined in the middle and stopped Indian spinners from making further inroads. Virat Kohli then turned to his second pacer Mohammed Siraj and he delivered straightaway dismissing Ollie Pope for 22 runs. Pope tried to flick the delivery off his pads but Rishabh Pant pulled off a one-handed stunner diving to his left to end Pope's fighting innings. In the morning session, Ishant Sharma got India off to a dream start as he removed Rory Burns for a duck in the very first over of England innings. Ashwin and debutant Axar Patel also took a wicket each to push England on the backfoot. Ashwin got Dom Sibley caught at leg slip at the hands of Virat Kohli, while Axar removed Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket to put India in the driver's seat. Ashwin took his time to deliver the final ball before lunch and it paid off well as Daniel Lawrence edged it straight to the short leg fielder as England lost their fourth wicket in the first session. Earlier, Moeen Ali and Olly Stone picked up two wickets apiece on the second morning to wind up India's first innings for 329 runs. Rishabh Pant scored some lusty blows and brought up his half-century. He kept losing partners from the other end and was left stranded at the other end on 58 not out. Moeen Ali gave England a bright start with the ball by picking up two wickets in his first over on the day, getting rid of overnight batsman Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma. Axar got out after a sharp stumping from Ben Foakes, while Ishant went back to the pavilion after miscuing a sweep shot off a full toss in the same over. Watching wickets fall from the other end, Rishabh Pant took the attack to the England bowlers and completed a well-crafted half-century. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai