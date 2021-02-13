India got off to a poor start as they lost opener Shubman Gill in the second over of the innings. Gill departed for a three-ball duck as he shouldered arms and was trapped leg before by a Olly Stone delivery. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara combined to steady the Indian innings with the former playing attacking shots. Rohit's attacking approach saw him bringing up his half-century off just 47 balls. Rohit and Pujara added 85 runs for the second wicket but India lost Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession as England pushed hosts on the backfoot. While Pujara got out to Jack Leach for 21, Kohli was sent packing by Moeen Ali, who cleaned him up for a duck. Rohit Sharma did the bulk of scoring for India as the hosts reached 106/3 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test. He was unbeaten on 80 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was not out on five. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India made three changes to their playing XI with the most notable one being Jasprit Bumrah getting a rest and Mohammed Siraj taking his spot. The hosts also made two changes in their spin department with Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem making way for Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel -- who made his Test debut. The visitors also made several changes to their starting XI -- Stuart Broad coming in to replace James Anderson, Olly Stone replacing injured Jofra Archer and Ben Foakes taking over the wicket-keeping duties from Jos Buttler, who has travelled back to England. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai