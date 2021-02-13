IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Rohit Sharma In Fine Touch But India 3 Down At Lunch
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma did the bulk of scoring as India reached 106/3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test.
India got off to a poor start as they lost opener Shubman Gill in the second over of the innings. Gill departed for a three-ball duck as he shouldered arms and was trapped leg before by a Olly Stone delivery. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara combined to steady the Indian innings with the former playing attacking shots. Rohit's attacking approach saw him bringing up his half-century off just 47 balls. Rohit and Pujara added 85 runs for the second wicket but India lost Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession as England pushed hosts on the backfoot. While Pujara got out to Jack Leach for 21, Kohli was sent packing by Moeen Ali, who cleaned him up for a duck. Rohit Sharma did the bulk of scoring for India as the hosts reached 106/3 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test. He was unbeaten on 80 while vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was not out on five. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India made three changes to their playing XI with the most notable one being Jasprit Bumrah getting a rest and Mohammed Siraj taking his spot. The hosts also made two changes in their spin department with Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem making way for Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel -- who made his Test debut. The visitors also made several changes to their starting XI -- Stuart Broad coming in to replace James Anderson, Olly Stone replacing injured Jofra Archer and Ben Foakes taking over the wicket-keeping duties from Jos Buttler, who has travelled back to England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 13, 2021
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- 11:38 (IST)Lunch on Day 1 -- India 106/3!Rohit Sharma has been outstanding for India in this session doing the bulk of scoring for his side. He stitched a 85-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara. England came back strongly to remove both Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession. India end first session at 106/3.
- 11:34 (IST)Four!Lucky boundary for Rohit Sharma as the ball travelled wide of slip cordon after taking thick outside edge and raced away to the fence.
- 11:31 (IST)Close chance!Olly Stone bowls short on the leg stump and Ajinkya Rahane flicks and it goes just wide of the fielder backward short leg fielder. He was lucky that the ball went wide of Ollie Pope.
- 11:29 (IST)Four! 100 up for India!A tad full delivery from Jack Leach and Rohit Sharma clears his front leg and drives it straight down the ground against the spin for a classic boundary. With that he also get India to 100-run mark -- with 75 coming off his bat.
- 11:25 (IST)Four!Moeen Ali bowls full and wide, Rohit Sharma bend down and sweeps it wide of midwicket fielder and collects a cracking boundary.
- 11:18 (IST)Four!Ajinkya Rahane comes to the crease and starts his innings with a first-ball boundary. Moeen Ali gifted him with a full toss and he obliged by sending it to the fence.
- 11:14 (IST)Virat Kohli departs for a duck!Moeen Ali cleans up Virat Kohli with a great delivery as he tried to play a cover drive but missed the line completely. The Indian skipper is shocked and he can't believe what jus happened. He departs for a duck. The tide has certainly shifted in England's favour.
A photo almost as good as the delivery— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 13, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/mUg1ziwJRq#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zvzjJ68yQC
- 11:10 (IST)Huge wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara departs!Cheteshwar Pujara gets on the front foot and tries to play a away turning delivery from Jack Leach wide of first slip but ends up handing a simple catch to Ben Stokes, who makes no mistake. He goes for 21.
- 11:06 (IST)Four! Poor bowling from Moeen Ali!Another poor delivery from Moeen Ali and Rohit Sharma places it well in the gap wide of deep point for a boundary. Moeen Ali hasn't been able to keep things tight from his end, conceding runs at over five an over.
- 11:01 (IST)Four!Moeen Ali bowls short and wide, anticipating that Rohit Sharma might dance down the track but he stayed firm in the crease and cut it past backwards square leg to end the over with a boundary.
- 10:56 (IST)Brilliant fielding!Rory Burns makes a diving effort nears the ropes to pull the ball inside and limit Cheteshwar Pujara to only two runs, saving two runs for his side.
- 10:55 (IST)Huge LBW appeal! Turned down!Rohit Sharma comes down the track and the ball hit him on the front pad. Jack Leach went up straight away but the umpire was not convinced. Having lost one review already, Joe Root decides not to take any chance. The replay showed the impact to be umpire's call and also that it would have gone over the stumps. Wise decision from Root not to send it upstairs.
- 10:50 (IST)Four!Cheteshwar Pujara comes down the track and uses his wrists to steer the ball nicely wide of short leg fielder. The ball runs away in the gap at square leg for his second boundary.
- 10:46 (IST)Fifty for Rohit Sharma!Another sweep shot from Rohit Sharma fetches him same result. With that shot he also brought up his half-century off just 47 balls.
FIFTY!@ImRo45 is at it from the word go. Brings up a fine half-century in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021
Live - https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Wn4al1vbS7
- 10:44 (IST)Four!Rohit Sharma leans forward and takes Jack Leach's delivery on the full and sweeps him for a boundary.
- 10:43 (IST)50-run partnership!Moeen Ali bowls full and Rohit Sharma plays it towards long on for a single, bringing the 50-run stand between him and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket.
- 10:40 (IST)Edge but falls safe!Rohit Sharma goes on the front foot for a forward defensive shots, ball bounces and takes a thick outside edge but falls in front of Ben Stokes in the slip cordon.
- 10:38 (IST)Play resumes after drinks break!Jack Leach to start the proceedings for England after the drinks break in the first session on Day 1 of second Test.
- 10:34 (IST)Drinks break!India have coped well after a losing an early wicket of Shubman Gill. England bowlers have looked potent especially fast bowler Olly Stone. However, since then both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have batted with great conviction to see off the tough first hour's play.
- 10:31 (IST)Four!Another short-pitch delivery from Ben Stokes and Rohit plays it along the ground in the gap towards deep square leg for another boundary.
WATCH - A Rohit double pull shot on display— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021
One went for a six and the other for a boundary. The @ImRo45 pull shot was in full flourish in two consecutive balls.
https://t.co/zzh8eNh4mX #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/nrf9sMeJj5
- 10:29 (IST)Six! Rohit Sharma goes big!Ben Stokes drops it shot and Rohit Sharma pulls it nicely over the fence for the first maximum of the match.
- 10:22 (IST)Four!Rohit Sharma welcomes Ben Stokes into the attack with a wonderful cover drive. The ball was pitched up, Rohit leaned on to the front foot and drove it nicely through covers with an immaculate piece of timing.
- 10:19 (IST)England lose DRS!Rohit Sharma goes for a sweep, there was no bat involved and England have take a review as Jack Leach looked convinced. The ball turned sharply and the replay showed the ball was going down the leg side and the impact was outside leg stump. Rohit survives and England lose one of their three reviews.
- 10:15 (IST)Bowling Change!England skipper Joe Root has brought spinner into the attack for the first time in the match, with Jack Leach replacing Stuart Broad.
- 10:14 (IST)Pitch starting to misbehave already!The pitch has started to misbehave already with ball stopping on the bat, this despite Olly Stone bowling with great pace. Rohit's chipped shot in the previous over was a result of that and Pujara also faced a similar delivery in this over by Stone.
- 10:11 (IST)Four!Olly Stone goes short and wide and Rohit Sharma slashes his bat hard and it travels past point and runs away to the fence.
- 10:08 (IST)Four!Rohit Sharma finishes Stuart Broads over with a chip shot over mid-on and it runs away to the fence, giving him four runs. The ball stopped a bit and Rohit had to check his shot very late and luckily for him it sailed over fielder's head.
- 10:07 (IST)Huge LBW appeal! Turned down!Stuart Broad makes a huge shout for LBW against Rohit Sharma but the umpire has turned it down. Seems a case of clear inside edge there.
- 10:00 (IST)Injury to Cheteshwar Pujara!Olly Stone pitches it short and it makes Cheteshwar Pujara uncomfortable. It hit him on the gloves and he has called for medical attention.
- 09:56 (IST)Four!A full-length delivery from Stuart Broad and Rohit Sharma times his straight drive past mid-off to perfection and gets full value for that as the ball travels along the ground all the way to the fence.
- 09:54 (IST)What an escape! Rohit Sharma gets lucky!A wide delivery from Stuart Broad catches Rohit Sharma in two minds whether to leave or play. In the end, he does neither of the two with pure conviction but was lucky that the ball didn't crash into his stumps after taking a thick inside edge.
- 09:48 (IST)Edge and four!Cheteshwar Pujara defends with soft hands, the ball goes towards the the slip cordon but luckily falls in front of the fielder and travels past him for a boundary.
- 09:43 (IST)Four!An overpitch delivery from Stuart Broad and Rohit Sharma leans forward and drives it through covers for the first boundary of the match.
Delectable drive from @ImRo45— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021
Applause from #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli
Loud cheer from the Chepauk crowd
Watch that moment https://t.co/rilK59Ik2n@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7xdkGB0xkF
- 09:39 (IST)Shubman Gill departs for a duck!Shubman Gill shouldered arms against an in-swinging delivery by Olly Stone and it wrapped him right in front. What a start for England and Stone! India 0/1 in the second over.
- 09:37 (IST)Broad starts off with a maiden!Stuart Broad started the over with short-of-length deliveries and moves to full-length as the over progressed. Rohit dealt with all those comfortably. No harm done!
- 09:33 (IST)Seam and bounce for Broad!Rohit Sharma covers gets on top of the bounce and defends it cleanly towards the point region. Good early signs for England seamers to see the pitch offering decent bounce.
- 09:29 (IST)Here we go!Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are walking out to bat in the middle. England fielders gave already taken the field. Stuart Broad to start the proceedings for the visitors.
- 09:07 (IST)England Playing XI!For the visitors, Chris Woakes fails to make the cut for the second Test from the final XII squad announced on the eve of the match. Olly Stone replaces Jofra Archer.England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone
India win the toss. We will bowl first— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 13, 2021
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/0i7OQMyM4T#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/elQG2HFKrm
- 09:06 (IST)India Playing XI!India have made three changes to their playing XI, with the most notable one being Jasprit Bumrah getting rested with Mohammed Siraj taking his place. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem make way for Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who will be making his Test debut.India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
Team News:— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021
changes for #TeamIndia as @akshar2026, @imkuldeep18 & Mohammad Siraj named in the playing XI for the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test!
England make changes to their XI from the first Test & bring in Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali & Olly Stone.
- 09:02 (IST)Toss Time! India win the toss and chose to bat!Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat as he expects the pitch to be good for batting on day 1 and start breaking down from second day onwards. Joe Root also wanted to bat first but hoped that his bowlers would come good and give them some early wickets and put pressure on Indian batting line-up.
Toss Update: #TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against England in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test at Chepauk!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2021