England wrapped up India's second innings inside two sessions on the fifth day and took a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series with a memorable 227-run win in the first Test. England bowlers proved to be too hot to handle for the Indian batsmen on a day five pitch, with the only exception of skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shubman Gill who both scored half-centuries. Even as England were in the driver's seat throughout the game, their tactics to delay the declaration on the penultimate day raised many eyebrows, including Michael Vaughan and spin legend Shane Warne who questioned overtly cautious approach. After the win, England Cricket posted a picture on their Instagram handle taking a dig at those who questioned the visitors' tactics. Sharing a picture of skipper Joe Root making the DRS sign, England Cricket wrote: "Everyone who moaned about the declaration yesterday #INDvENG #Cricket #EnglandCricket."

England fast bowler Stuart Broad was quick to reply to the post and took a cheeky dig at former skipper Vaughan for his tweets questioning England's approach on the fourth four. "Think that's aimed at you @michaelvaughan?!" read Broad's comment.

Stuart Broad took a dig at Michael Vaughan with a cheeky comment

Vaughan, in a series of tweets Monday, had questioned England's overcautious approach and not declaring their second innings when they had the chance.

I think he is being get too cautious and is giving India a good chance of getting out of this Test with a draw .. https://t.co/OYGVe8UToI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 8, 2021

Warne was among many who were not happy with Joe Root-led side's conservative approach despite taking a mammoth 241-run lead in the first innings.

"What is going on with your cricket team ? What on Earth are they doing just letting the game drift ? Why aren't they bowling ? England wouldn't want to not be able to bowl India out now after batting to long in both innings !!" Warne tweeted on Monday.

What is going on with your cricket team ? What on Earth are they doing just letting the game drift ? Why aren't they bowling ? England wouldn't want to not be able to bowl India out now after batting to long in both innings !! https://t.co/gfhjxyeGLr — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

Eventually, the declaration never arrived as England's second innings folded for 178, setting India a huge target of 420 runs to start the series with a win.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball for India in the second innings, picking up his 28th Test five-wicket haul. He returned with figures of six for 61.