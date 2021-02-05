IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: England Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs India
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led Team India take on England in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India take on England in the first Test of the four-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as a place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand is up for grabs for both teams. The game is being played behind closed doors due to restrictions imposed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Virat Kohli is back as the Team India skipper following the conclusion of the paternity leave, granted to him by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rishabh Pant will continue to don the wicket-keeping gloves on a pitch which Kohli believes would assist spinners and fast bowlers. Ajinkya Rahane is back in his regular role of vice-captain. England skipper Joe Root will be playing his 100th Test. Both teams would look to get the early advantage in the opening Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 09:14 (IST)Need to get the best of this wicket: Joe RootEngland skipper Joe Root, who is in his 100th Test match, revealed that his teams need to get the best of this wicket with the bat. He will be aiming for his side to post a good first innings score. he also mentioned that Archer, Stokes, Burns are in the team.
- 09:11 (IST)Same batting order as Brisbane Test: Virat KohliAfter the toss, Kohli revealed that even he would have opted to bat. He also revealed that Sharma and Nadeem will feature in the match. He also mentioned that the batting order will be same as the Brisbane Test vs Australia.
- 09:06 (IST)Here are the playing XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit BumrahEngland: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
- 09:03 (IST)Joe Root wins toss, England opt to batEngland skipper Joe Root has won the toss, and has opted to bat against India on Day 1 of the first Test match.
- 09:00 (IST)Axar Patel ruled out of the first Test matchAxar Patel has been ruled out of the match after complaining of knee pain. He is currently being monitored.Also, Shahbaz Nadeeem and Rahul Chahar have been added to the squad.
- 08:55 (IST)Watch: Virat Kohli gears up for Day 1Well, Virat Kohli is back in action after departing for a paternity leave during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here is a video of him practicing ahead of Day 1:
- 08:24 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live blog of the first Test match between India and England. Day 1 is set to begin and toss beckons us soon in sometime. Virat Kohli hosts Joe Root in Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, and India will be hoping to repeat their Australia heroics. Meanwhile, England are also in fine form. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket today!