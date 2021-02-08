IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Washington Sundar Hits Fifty, Ravichandran Ashwin Solid As India Start Well
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin will be aiming to build a steady partnership and avoid the follow-on, on Day 4 of the first Test match in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin hold key for India as the hosts look to avoid the follow-on on Monday against England in the ongoing first Test in Chennai. India finished Day 3 at 257 for six after England off-spinner Dominic Bess picked up four wickets including the big one of Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries on Sunday to revive India after the hosts lost Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Pujara scored 73 runs while Pant missed out on a hundred by just nine runs. There are some rough patches for spinners to exploit and India still need 122 more runs to avoid follow-on and force England to bat again on a deteriorating surface. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 05, 2021
- 10:19 (IST)FOURRRR!!Back of a length by Archer, and its a straight delivery. Ashwin edges it between lone slip and gully for a four!
- 10:13 (IST)FOUR!A length delivery by Archer, outside off. Ashwin drives it through the covers for a four!
- 10:09 (IST)GORGEOUS SHOT!A full ball by Anderson, outside off. Ashwin moves forward and guides it to the left of short cover for a four!
- 10:02 (IST)FOUR! WHAT A SHOT!Archer delivers a full ball, on middle. Sundar goes forward and dispatches it between the bowler and Ashwin for a four!
- 09:58 (IST)No runAnderson pitches it up, outside off. Its swinging away and Sundar ignores it.
- 09:51 (IST)FOUR!Leach overpitches his delivery, outside off. Sundar guides it through the line for a four! REACHES HIS SECOND HALF-CENTURY IN ONLY HIS SECOND TEST!
- 09:50 (IST)One run, IND: 279/6A full toss floated on middle by Bess. Sundar hits it to long-on for a single. After 79 overs, India are 279 for six.
- 09:47 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Bess. Sundar cuts it through the gap at cover. Also beats the diving short cover and cover fielder. FOUR!
- 09:43 (IST)SIX! IND: 273/6Not a good delivery by Bess. Ashwin goes down the track and sends it over long-on for a six!After 77 overs, India are 273 for six.
- 09:39 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Bess, which Sundar smacks it to the left of the bowler for a four!
- 09:35 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Bess. Sundar guides it to the right of short cover for a four!
- 09:32 (IST)No runBess tosses up a turning delivery, down leg. Ashwin defends it to leg. No run.
- 09:31 (IST)The action begins!Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin to resume batting for India. Meanwhile, Dom Bess will bowl for England.
- 09:24 (IST)Pitch reportThere is scarring outside off stump. So there will be plenty of turn and bounce for the spinners.
- 09:20 (IST)Rishabh Pant to help in rescue effortsOn Sunday, a glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand that triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.Rishabh Pant has revealed that he will donate his match fee for rescue efforts and will also urge others to do the same.
- 08:37 (IST)Dom Bess on fire!Dom Bess has been on fire for England, registering some big wickets. He took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant on Day 2. Will he take more today?
- 08:22 (IST)Hello and good morning everyone!Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match between India and England, in Chennai. The hosts finished at 257 for six on Day 3 and will be looking to avoid a follow-on. They currently have Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin batting, who are unbeaten. India still need 122 more runs to avoid follow-on. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today, folks!