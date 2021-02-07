IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Dom Bess Removes Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane In Quick Succession
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Dom Bess registered the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, with the home side's batting order looking shaky against the visitors on Day 3 of the first Test match, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Having lost the wicket of captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India are in a precarious position against England, on Day 3 of the first Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The responsibility now lies on Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be aiming to anchor the innings with Rishabh Pant, who is also currently batting. The duo will be attempting to build a steady partnership. Kohli and Rahane lost their wickets to Dom Bess, meanwhile Jofra Archer registered the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill. The visitors scored 578 runs in 190.1 overs during their first innings, with Joe Root also registering a double hundred in his 100th Test. The Indian bowlers put in a better display on Day 3, taking the wickets of tailenders in a quick manner. Dom Bess lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah, without being able to build on his side's momentum. Bess scored 34 from 105 deliveries. Jack Leach attempted to add more runs to his side's total, registering 14 from 57 balls, meanwhile James Anderson lost his wicket to Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian batsmen have a huge task on hand, and will be aiming to not lose a lot of wickets on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 05, 2021
1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium
- 13:49 (IST)SIX! RISHABH PANT IS NOT GOING TO STOP!Leach floats it up, on the wide line. Pant clears it over Archer, who is jumping backwards at long-on. SIX!
- 13:48 (IST)SIX!Leach floats it up. Pant gets close to the pitch and swings his bat and sends it over long-on. SIX!
- 13:37 (IST)SIX!Pant attacks Leach again and diagonal hits it past Dan Lawrence, who was going to his left from long-on and put in a diving effort. SIX!
- 13:37 (IST)SIX!A tossed up delivery by Leach. Pant goes out of his crease and smacks it over the wide long-on boundary for a six!
- 13:31 (IST)FOUR!Bess bowls a quicker delivery, on off stump line. Pujara slams it between the bowler and mid-off. FOUR!
- 13:30 (IST)FOUR!!!Bess tosses it up, wider. Pujara uses his wrists to send it right of mid-off for a four!
- 13:26 (IST)FOUR!A shorter delivery by Archer, and wide. Pant smacks it through cover point for another four!
- 13:25 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Archer. Pant hits it to fine leg boundary for a four!
- 13:19 (IST)Three runsBack of a length by Bess, on off stump. Pant guides it off the backfoot, through square leg. Three runs.
- 13:10 (IST)OUT!!! Ajinkya Rahane c Joe Root b Dom Bess 1 (6)Another one for Bess and England!A lofted delivery by Bess. Rahane goes out to hit the full toss, but just smacks it in the air. Root puts a one-handed catch!In walks, Rishabh Pant.
- 13:05 (IST)One runA full delivery by Anderson, into Pujara's pads. He guides it through square leg for a single.
- 12:58 (IST)OUT!! Virat Kohli c Ollie Pope b Dom Bess 11 (48)A BIG WICKET FOR DOM BESS!He floats it up, outside off. Its dipping and Kohli tries to hit it, but inside edges it to Pope at short leg. Nice catch!In walks, Ajinkya Rahane.
- 12:54 (IST)No run, IND: 70/2Anderson sends a fuller delivery, outside off. Kohli leaves it.After 24 overs, India are 70 for two.
- 12:44 (IST)CLOSEE! ONCE AGAIN!Bess sends a dipping delivery, with a lot of turn to it. Kohli doesn't time his shot well, and it bounces in front of a diving short midwicket fielder. No run.
- 12:40 (IST)One runBess tosses it up on length, spinning in from outside off. Kohli guides it square through off side for a single.
- 12:36 (IST)THAT WAS CLOSE!!A full delivery by Archer. Kohli tries to hit it but misses it. It misses an outside edge too. LUCKY! No run.
- 12:31 (IST)One runBess flights it up on middle. Kohli guides it to deep midwicket for a single.
- 12:27 (IST)No runA full delivery by Archer, outside off. Pujara leaves it. No run.
- 12:20 (IST)One runA full delivery by Archer, towards middle and leg. Kohli gets a leading edge wide of cover. One run.
- 12:19 (IST)One runArcher sends a fuller delivery, on off. Pujara taps it to the covers. One run.
- 12:16 (IST)Two runsA full delivery by Anderson. Kohli sends it to the right of short midwicket for a double.
- 12:13 (IST)No runA full delivery by Anderson, outside off. Kohli guides it to short cover. No run.
- 12:12 (IST)The action resumes!Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walk in to resume batting for India. Meanwhile, James Anderson will bowl for England.
- 11:33 (IST)No run, IND: 59/2 | LunchA length delivery by Stokes, wide of off stump. Pujara leaves it alone.It is Lunch time now, with India having scored 59 for two in 14 overs.India have lost their openers, and Kohli, Pujara have a huge task on hand!
- 11:29 (IST)No run, IND: 59/2Back of a length by Bess. Kohli defends in front of off stump.After 13 overs, India are 59 for two.
- 11:23 (IST)FOUR!A tossed up ball by Leach, on leg stump. Pujara glances it to the right of midwicket fielder for a four!
- 11:16 (IST)FOUR! 50 up for India!A short ball by Stokes, wide. Pujara cuts it to the right of gully for a four! 50 up for India!
- 11:15 (IST)One runFiery short ball by Archer, as it goes towards Kohli's neck. He puts his bat up, and gloves it to the right of short leg. One run.
- 11:11 (IST)OUT! Shubman Gill c James Anderson b Jofra Archer 29 (28)A full delivery by Archer, into off stump. Gill tries to drive, but plays it too early. It goes on the air, and Anderson catches it to his left at wide mid-on. A stunning diving catch!In comes, Virat Kohli.
- 11:09 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Archer, into middle and leg. Gill smacks it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
- 11:00 (IST)One runA good length delivery by Archer, into off stump. Gill defends it into the leg side. One run.
- 10:55 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Anderson, on off stump. Gill smacks it through midwicket with grace and ease. FOUR RUNS!
- 10:53 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Anderson, into middle and leg. Gill glances it past long leg's left for a four!
- 10:52 (IST)No run, IND: 27/1A full delivery by Archer, to off stump. Pujara hits it to short cover. No run.After six overs, India are 27 for one.
- 10:48 (IST)FOURR!A full delivery by Archer, on off. Pujara uses his wrists to send it through the vacant midwicket region for a four!
- 10:46 (IST)Two runsA short delivery by Anderson, outside off. Pujara hits it to the right of backward point for two runs.
- 10:40 (IST)OUT! Rohit Sharma c Jos Buttler b Jofra Archer 6 (9)EXCELLENT DELIVERY!Back of a length by Archer, in the corridor. Rohit tries to defend it, but edges it behind. Buttler does the rest!In comes, Cheteshwar Pujara.
- 10:39 (IST)FOUR!A straight delivery by Archer. Rohit smacks it past long leg for a four!
- 10:39 (IST)FOUR!Anderson sends it on middle, and Gill drives it past the bowler and mid-on for a four!
- 10:38 (IST)FOUR!Archer sends a short ball. Gill pulls it to the right of midwicket for a four!