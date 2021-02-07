Having lost the wicket of captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India are in a precarious position against England, on Day 3 of the first Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The responsibility now lies on Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be aiming to anchor the innings with Rishabh Pant, who is also currently batting. The duo will be attempting to build a steady partnership. Kohli and Rahane lost their wickets to Dom Bess, meanwhile Jofra Archer registered the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill. The visitors scored 578 runs in 190.1 overs during their first innings, with Joe Root also registering a double hundred in his 100th Test. The Indian bowlers put in a better display on Day 3, taking the wickets of tailenders in a quick manner. Dom Bess lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah, without being able to build on his side's momentum. Bess scored 34 from 105 deliveries. Jack Leach attempted to add more runs to his side's total, registering 14 from 57 balls, meanwhile James Anderson lost his wicket to Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian batsmen have a huge task on hand, and will be aiming to not lose a lot of wickets on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium