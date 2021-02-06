IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Pile On The Runs As India Toil
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Joe Root and Ben Stokes are building a steady partnership with the visitors dominating the home side on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Joe Root and Ben Stokes have put England in a strong position against India on Day 2 of the first Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. The duo are currently unbeaten, with Stokes also registering a half-century. Meanwhile, Root who slammed a ton on Day 1, is building on his momentum. The home side hasn't really been able to find a way past the pair, and aren't able to gain a foothold in the game. Jasprit Bumrah will be looking to add to his tally from Day 1, when he took two wickets. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin will also hope to register more wickets after scalping a dismissal on Day 1. The likes of Ishant Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem will be aiming to provide more support and leak fewer runs against England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium
- 12:20 (IST)One runA short delivery by Ishant on the hips. Stokes goes across and hits it to the left of short midwicket for a single.
- 12:17 (IST)No runA short delivery by Sharma, outside off. Root uses the bounce to send it to gully. No run.
- 12:13 (IST)The action resumes!Joe Root and Ben Stokes walk in to resume batting for England. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma will bowl for India.
- 11:34 (IST)No run, ENG: 355/3 | LunchSundar floats a full delivery, on leg stump. Stokes defends it into the on side. No run.After 119 overs, England are 355 for three. Both teams have departed for the Lunch break.
- 11:28 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Bumrah, on middle stump. Stokes smacks it between midwicket and square leg for an easy four!
- 11:26 (IST)FOURRR!Sundar tosses up a slow delivery, on off stump. Stokes sweeps it in front of square. It finds the boundary for a four!
- 11:25 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Sundar, from outside off. Stokes slog-sweeps it wide of the fielder at straight midwicket. FOUR!
- 11:20 (IST)One runBack of a length by Bumrah, towards off stump. Root glances it through square leg for a single.
- 11:16 (IST)One runSundar floats it on middle and leg. Root guides it to wide of mid-on for a single.
- 11:10 (IST)FOUR! Ben Stokes reaches his fifty!A wider delivery by Nadeem, of off. Stokes reverse-sweeps it for another four! HE REACHES HIS FIFTY!
- 11:08 (IST)FOUR!Stokes reverse-sweeps this delivery by Nadeem. He sends it through point for an easy four!
- 11:03 (IST)SIX!Nadeem tosses it wider. Stokes uses this fuller delivery to slog-sweep it past the midwicket boundary for a six!
- 11:02 (IST)One run, 150 for Joe Root!Nadeem tosses it up, outside off. Root drives it through cover point to bring up his 150. GOOD GOING BY THE CAPTAIN!
- 10:59 (IST)DROPPED!Dropped by Ashwin, but it was a tough one.Stokes hits it straight down the ground towards Ashwin. He hardly has time to reach, as he puts his right hand out to grab it. Dropped, but it was tough chance for the spinner. One run.
- 10:56 (IST)No runCLOSE! A good delivery by Nadeem, as it bounces of the footmarks. Stokes tries to defend, as he inside edges it to his stomach. No run.
- 10:50 (IST)One runA short delivery, towards off stump, by Ashwin. Root pushes it into the point region for a single.
- 10:45 (IST)One runA flat delivery by Ashwin, towards the pads of Root. He hits it to the right of forward square leg for a single.
- 10:41 (IST)One run, ENG: 308/3Nadeem floats in a shorter delivery, to off stump. Root hits it to deep point for a single.England are 308 for three after 105 overs.
- 10:40 (IST)Two runsNadeem tosses it up, outside off. Stokes guides it to the fine leg region for two runs.
- 10:33 (IST)No run, ENG: 303/3Back of a length by Sharma, in at off. Stokes defends it back to the bowler.England are 303 for three after 104 overs, and its drinks break now!
- 10:32 (IST)FOUR!Overpitched by Sharma. Stokes uses the width to slam it through the cover-point area for back-to-back fours!
- 10:30 (IST)FOUR! AWESOME SHOT!A full delivery by Sharma. Stokes smacks it to the left of mid-on. Gill chases it but can't parry it back in. FOUR!
- 10:28 (IST)FOUR!Nadeem tosses it wide of off. Root sweeps it backward of square. Ishant runs around the ropes and slides, pulls the back back in, but it rolls into the boundary. FOUR!
- 10:26 (IST)One runNadeem tosses it up, around off. Stokes hits it square on the leg-side for a single.
- 10:16 (IST)FOUR!Ashwin doesn't have any turn in this delivery. Stokes sweeps it with much aplomb, to the square-leg fence for a four!
- 10:15 (IST)No runA short spinning delivery by Ashwin, outside off. Stokes glances it to extra cover.
- 10:11 (IST)One runBack of a length by Sharma, in at off. Root inside edges it to the square leg area for a single.
- 10:07 (IST)One runAshwin sends a length delivery, in at off stump. Stokes guides it to square leg for a single.
- 10:05 (IST)No run, ENG: 280/3A full delivery by Sharma, in at off. Root goes forward and blocks it.After 98 overs, England are 280 for three.
- 09:58 (IST)No runA flat delivery by Ashwin, from around the wicket. Stokes sends it to mid-on. No run.
- 09:55 (IST)SIXXX!Ashwin tosses it up, on outside off. Stokes waits leg-side of the line and smacks it over Ashwin's head for a six!
- 09:49 (IST)FOURRR!!!A short delivery by Bumrah, outside off. Root cuts it behind square with ease for a four!
- 09:43 (IST)FOUR!A short delivery by Bumrah, outside off. Stokes sends it between slips and gully for a four! OFF THE MARK!
- 09:41 (IST)One runOverpitched by Bumrah, into off stump. Root glances it to deep square leg for a single.
- 09:36 (IST)One runAshwin tosses up a slow delivery, outside off. Root goes forward and guides it wide of covers. One run.
- 09:33 (IST)No run, ENG: 263/3A length delivery by Bumrah. Stokes leaves it again, and no run.After 90 overs, England are 263 for three.
- 09:32 (IST)No runA full delivery by Bumrah, on fifth-stump line, outside off. Stokes leaves it.
- 09:30 (IST)Day 2's action begins!Joe Root and Ben Stokes walk in to resume England's first innings. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will resume for India.
- 09:22 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch is looking better than how it looked yesterday. The sun is also shining in Chennai. The pitch is dusty and soil is also loose. There is a high chance of it breaking up, and with more turn expected after Tea session.
- 09:20 (IST)Virat Kohli will be hoping for early wickets!India captain Kohli will be aiming to grab early wickets, and will be banking on the likes of Bumrah and Sharma. On Day 1, the pressure created by the pacers were diminished by India's inexperienced pair of Nadeem and Sundar. Here is a video of Kohli passing on advice in the team huddle:
