Having lost six wickets, India are in a bad position against England on Day 5 of the first Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts need more than 250 runs on the final day, with Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin currently unbeaten and batting for them. India already lost opener Rohit Sharma in the dying stages of Day 4. He could only muster 12 off 20 balls. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in the early stages of Day 5, with the duo registering scores of 15, 50 and 11 respectively. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was sent back to the pavilion after only five deliveries. For the visitors, Jack Leach and James Anderson are in top form, having taken two and three wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Dom Bess has also registered a wicket. The hosts will be aiming to not lose wickets in a quick manner, and build some momentum. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium