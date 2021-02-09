IND vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: James Anderson Shines, Virat Kohli Fights Lone Battle
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: The hosts are in a precarious position and will be hoping to not lose more wickets in a quick manner on Day 5 of the first Test match, in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Having lost six wickets, India are in a bad position against England on Day 5 of the first Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The hosts need more than 250 runs on the final day, with Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin currently unbeaten and batting for them. India already lost opener Rohit Sharma in the dying stages of Day 4. He could only muster 12 off 20 balls. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in the early stages of Day 5, with the duo registering scores of 15, 50 and 11 respectively. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was sent back to the pavilion after only five deliveries. For the visitors, Jack Leach and James Anderson are in top form, having taken two and three wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Dom Bess has also registered a wicket. The hosts will be aiming to not lose wickets in a quick manner, and build some momentum. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 05, 2021
1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium
- 12:22 (IST)FOUR!An overpitched delivery by Leach, on off stump. Kohli goes forward and drives it between Leach and Ashwin for a four!
- 12:21 (IST)FOUR! IND: 148/6A full delivery by Anderson, outside off. It is swinging away, and Ashwin edges it to the right of slip for a four!India need 272 runs more to win, meanwhile England need four wickets.
- 12:14 (IST)No runA tossed up delivery by Leach, on middle and leg. Kohli defends it to cover. No run.
- 12:13 (IST)The action resumes!Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin to resume batting for India. Meanwhile, Jack Leach will resume the proceedings for England.
- 11:33 (IST)No run, IND: 144/6 | Lunch, need 276 runsBack of a length by Archer, on off stump. Ashwin sends it to short cover. No run.India are 144 for six after 39 overs, and its Lunch time now.
- 11:29 (IST)No runBack of a length by Archer, outside off Ashwin sends it to point. No run.
- 11:23 (IST)FOUR!A full toss, again on off stump by Bess. Kohli slams it between midwicket and mid on for a four!
- 11:23 (IST)FOUR!Another full toss, on off stump. Kohli smacks it past the non-striker for a four!
- 11:23 (IST)FOUR!!A full toss on off stump by Bess. Kohli creams it away to the wide long-on boundary for a four!
- 11:18 (IST)FOUR!A fuller delivery, in off stump by Archer. Kohli goes on the front foot to drive it down the pitch to the straight boundary for a four!
- 11:13 (IST)Bess tosses it up on off stump, and Kohli glances it to the right of mid-on for a single.
- 11:07 (IST)No runBack of a length by Anderson, close to off stump. Kohli fends it behind square on the off side. No run.
- 11:04 (IST)OUT! Washington Sundar c Jos Buttler b Dom Bess 0 (5)A quick length delivery by Bess, outside off. Sundar gets a thin edge, and goes through to Buttler. The review goes in England's way.In walks, Ravichandran Ashwin.
- 10:59 (IST)FOUR!A soft full toss by Bess. Kohli drives with much aplomb through cover for a four!
- 10:56 (IST)OUTT! Rishabh Pant c Joe Root b James Anderson 11 (19A full delivery, on off stump line, by Anderson. Pant tries to flick it into the leg side, but then can't adjust and is too late. The ball goes to Root, at short cover.In walks, Washington Sundar.
- 10:49 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Leach. Pant drives it through cover point for a four!
- 10:44 (IST)One run, IND:104/4Tossed up full by Leach, outside off. Pant guides it to the vacant cover region for a single.
- 10:37 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Anderson, with width. Pant smacks it through the cover point for a four!
- 10:30 (IST)OUT! Ajinkya Rahane b James Anderson 0 (3)WHAT A SCORCHER! ANDERSON DOESN'T REQUIRE THE UMPIRE WHEN HE HAS THE STUMPS WAITING FOR HIM!A reversing delivery, kept low by Anderson, and is of full length. Rahane tries to defend, but is beaten by its movement. It hits the off stump.In walks, Rishabh Pant.
- 10:28 (IST)BIG APPEAL!A reverse swinging full delivery by Anderson, bending in at off. Rahane goes forward but is beaten by the delivery. It hits him low on the pad. The umpire doesn't give out, and England review it. It goes in India's favour!
- 10:23 (IST)OUTT! Shubman Gill b James Anderson 50 (83)WHAT A BALL!A good length delivery, around off. Gill is too late, and it goes past him to the off stump. OUT!In walks, Ajinkya Rahane.
- 10:21 (IST)One run, Fifty for Shubman Gill!A short delivery by Leach, turning away. Gill sends it behind square on the off-side for a single. FIFTY FOR GILL!
- 10:21 (IST)FOUR!A full delivery by Leach. Gill sends it to the midwicket boundary for a four!
- 10:12 (IST)One runA flat delivery by Leach, on off. Kohli sends it to the left of silly point for a single.
- 10:08 (IST)SIX!WHAT A SHOT BY GILL!Bess tosses it up, outside off. Gill goes down the track to slam it over mid-on for a six!
- 10:06 (IST)No run, IND: 69/2Leach tosses it up on middle. Gill defends it back to him. No run.
- 10:05 (IST)FOUR!A full toss by Bess, and Gill goes down the track to smack it to the left of deep midwicket for a four!
- 10:04 (IST)FOUR!Not a good delivery by Bess, and Gill drives it to the left of the bowler for a four!
- 09:58 (IST)OUT! Cheteshwar Pujara c Ben Stokes b Jack Leach 15 (38)THIS IS A BIG ONE FOR ENGLAND!A length delivery by Leach, drifts into off stump. Pujara tries to poke it, but the ball bounces to hit the bat's shoulder and goes to left of first slip. Stokes put in an excellent catch.In walks, Virat Kohli.
- 09:52 (IST)No runA full knuckle delivery, on middle. Pujara defends it back to Archer off the front foot. No run.
- 09:44 (IST)Two runsA short delivery by Archer, outside off. Gill hits it in the gap between point and cover.
- 09:35 (IST)No run, IND: 47/1Leach overpitches his delivery and Gill drives it straight to short cover for a single.
- 09:33 (IST)FOUR!Tossed up short by Leach, with width outside off. Gill smacks it to the midwicket boundary. SHOT!
- 09:31 (IST)The action begins!Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill to resume the chase for India. Jack Leach to bowl for England.
- 09:18 (IST)WATCH: India's final team huddleIndia have a huge task on hand today! Shubman Gill (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) are currently unbeaten and will resume batting. Here is a video of their final team huddle:
- 08:28 (IST)Hello and good morning everyone!Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the first Test match between India and England. The hosts need 381 runs on the final day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and lost a wicket just before Stumps on Day 4. India will need a top display from their batsmen to take a lead in the ongoing series. Stay tuned!