India defeated England by 10 wickets inside two days in the third Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Former cricketers, including India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, expressed their views on the pitch after 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test. Yuvraj said he isn't sure if such surfaces are good for Test cricket, while adding that had the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh bowled on the pitches which we have seen in the ongoing India vs England Test series, they would've taken 1,000 and 800 wickets respectively.

"Finished in 2 days Not sure if that's good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800? However congratulations to India @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant," Yuvraj tweeted.

Kevin Pietersen, who has been tweeting about the ongoing series in Hindi, said that he doesn't want to see such pitches anymore.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the cricket was entertaining in Ahmedabad but termed the pitch used for the third Test as "awful".

Mark Waugh, former Australia batsman, opined that had Ravindra Jadeja been a part of these matches, the scores would've been even lower.

In the match, Axar Patel picked up his third five-wicket haul, second in 3rd Test, to help India bundle out England for 81 in their second innings.

Chasing 49 for the win, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill broke little sweat as India went 2-1 up in the four-match series with a game to go.