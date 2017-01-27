When And Where To Watch India vs England 2nd T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played in Nagpur on January 29.

Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy stint didn't begin on an ideal note as the Indian cricket team crashed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of England. Eoin Morgan's men controlled the game right from the first over as the hosts failed to put up a competitive total on a good batting surface. England's bowlers were on top of their game as India's famed batting line-up struggled to dominate in Kanpur. After winning the Test and ODI series in style, Kohli's men need to produce to a result to keep the T20 duel alive. The visitors will be full of confidence going into the 2nd T20I after having finally registered a convincing win on this tour. Kohli and his boys will have to be at their absolute best in Nagpur if they are to take this series to a decider in Bengaluru.

When will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and England will be played on January 29, 2017.

Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I be played?

The India and England 2nd T20I will be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

How do I watch India and England 2nd T20I match live?

The 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 2nd T20I start?

The live broadcast of the 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 6:00 PM.

Where can you follow the India and England 2nd T20I match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Tymal Mills.