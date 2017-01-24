 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs England 1st T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 24 January 2017 13:59 IST

How to Watch India vs England 1st T20I. Read all about live coverage and T20I match action from Green Park, Kanpur, on January 26, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs England 1st T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online
India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against England. © BCCI

With the three-match ODI series having been bagged by India by a 2-1 margin, England will look to stage a comeback and notch up a few morale-boosting wins in the three-match T20I series starting from January 26 in Kanpur. Both sides went past the 300-run mark in all the three ODIs, a testament to the teams' batting strength. England came within touching distance of winning both of the first two ODIs, but India managed to get over the line on both occasions. The visitors won the third ODI, beating India by five runs. Both set of bowlers will be looking for improvements when the two teams face off against each other at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

When will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be played on January 26, 2016.

Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The India and England 1st T20I will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

How do I watch India and England 1st T20I match live?

The 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 1st T20I start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I match will start at 04:30 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 04:20 PM.

Where can you follow the India and England 1st T20I match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett.

Topics : Cricket India England India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points
Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points
Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara Guide Rest Of India to Irani Cup Title
Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara Guide Rest Of India to Irani Cup Title
Australia Captain Steve Smith Asks David Warner to Replicate Karun Nair in India
Australia Captain Steve Smith Asks David Warner to Replicate Karun Nair in India
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.