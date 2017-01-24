When And Where To Watch India vs England 1st T20I Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

With the three-match ODI series having been bagged by India by a 2-1 margin, England will look to stage a comeback and notch up a few morale-boosting wins in the three-match T20I series starting from January 26 in Kanpur. Both sides went past the 300-run mark in all the three ODIs, a testament to the teams' batting strength. England came within touching distance of winning both of the first two ODIs, but India managed to get over the line on both occasions. The visitors won the third ODI, beating India by five runs. Both set of bowlers will be looking for improvements when the two teams face off against each other at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

When will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The 1st T20I between India and England will be played on January 26, 2016.

Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be played?

The India and England 1st T20I will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

How do I watch India and England 1st T20I match live?

The 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. Fans wanting to catch the match in High Definition can tune into Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India and England 1st T20I start?

The live broadcast of the 1st T20I match will start at 04:30 PM while Star Sports will start their live coverage from 04:20 PM.

Where can you follow the India and England 1st T20I match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Liam Dawson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett.