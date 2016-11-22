Virender Sehwag's Advice To James Anderson After King's Pair: 'Karma Bites'

Virender Sehwag is again at his witty best on Twitter and this time it is England pacer James Anderson who bore the brunt of his trolling.

During England's 246-run loss to India in the second Test in Vizag, Anderson got a King's Pair - he was out for duck on the first balls in both the innings. He was out Leg Before Wicket - first by R Ashwin and then by Jayant Yadav. He thus became the first England player to bag a King's pair in Tests in last 100 years.

Amid this ignominious record one person was smiling though - Sehwag. The former India opener himself got a King's pair in India's 2011 Tour of England. In the third Test in Edgbaston, Anderson got Sehwag out in the second innings, while in the first innings he was dismissed by Stuart Broad off the first ball.

Jimmy Anderson made me pay tribute to Aryabhatta by getting me out for a King pair in 2011. Today,he too got a King pair.#KarmaBites — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 21, 2016

Five years later, Sehwag got his sweet revenge.

However, James Anderson took the jibe in sporting spirit and posted an emoticon in reply.