 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Applauds Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni In Unique Style

Updated: 19 January 2017 21:25 IST

Just like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh on the pitch, their former teammate Virender Sehwag too was in top form off it. Viru, who is fondly termed Twitter King, congratulated the two in his trademark style.

Virender Sehwag Applauds Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni In Unique Style
Virender Sehwag had social media in splits after Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni played stellar knocks. © AFP

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh wound the clock back as they put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket in the 2nd ODI against England at Cuttack. Dhoni and Yuvraj arrived at the crease when the hosts were reeling at 25-3. The duo went on to stitch one of the most memorable partnerships in recent times as the star left-hander scored 150 runs, with three sixes and 21 boundaries. Dhoni, who scored his first ODI ton since 2013, played a 134-run knock that included 10 fours and six sixes. The two veterans pulverised the England attack to help India post a 381 runs.

Just like Dhoni and Yuvraj on the pitch, their former teammate Virender Sehwag too was in top form off it. Viru, who is fondly termed Twitter King, congratulated the two in his trademark style.

Not just Sehwag, but his former batting partner Sachin Tendulkar too was left mesmerised by the Dhoni-Yuvraj stand.

Yuvraj was out of the ODI team for three years, having played his last match before this series in December 2013. On the other hand, Dhoni had a fairly modest three years with the bat before this.

Topics : India India vs England 2016 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Yuvraj Singh Virender Sehwag Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni scored his 10th ODI century with a 134-run run knock
  • Yuvraj Singh too cracked a ton in the 2nd ODI
  • Dhoni and Yuvraj put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket in the 2nd ODI
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team on 11th Anniversary of Lahore Double Century
Virender Sehwag Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team on 11th Anniversary of Lahore Double Century
Virender Sehwag Makes An Error While Trolling News Website Over MS Dhoni Faux Pas
Virender Sehwag Makes An Error While Trolling News Website Over MS Dhoni Faux Pas
David Warner's Whirlwind Century Not Fast Enough To Beat Virender Sehwag
David Warner's Whirlwind Century Not Fast Enough To Beat Virender Sehwag
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.