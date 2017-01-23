 
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Takeaway From ODI Series vs England: A Ball Signed by MS Dhoni

Updated: 23 January 2017 13:12 IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli got a ball signed from his predecessor and team-mate MS Dhoni as memorabilia from the 2-1 ODI series win over England

Virat Kohli took over as India's captain in all formats following MS Dhoni's resignation. © AFP

Virat Kohli's tenure as India's captain in limited-over cricket got off to a successful start with the 2-1 win over England in the recent three-match One-Day International series. India showcased the tremendous depth in their batting line-up with mammoth totals in all the matches, with Kohli himself notching up a century and a fifty. As memorabilia from his first series win since being handed over the captaincy in all formats of the game, Kohli got a ball signed from his predecessor and team-mate MS Dhoni, he revealed during an interview with bcci.tv.
 
"MS gave me the match ball in the second game. The stumps are too expensive nowadays and they don't allow us to take them home (smiles). He gave me the ball and told me that it was my first series win as captain and it is memorable. It was a special moment for me and I got the ball signed from him as well," Kohli said.
 
The Indian skipper also praised his team-mates for the series win, saying the matches will help in character building. "It has been a series of finds, character building, people expressing themselves and not worrying about the number of games they have played. The team has showed character and intent of being smart cricketers, winning games for the country," he said.
 
"There is no better feeling and I feel that the guys have really encashed the opportunity wonderfully and delivered every time we have been under the pump," he added.
 
Despite losing the third ODI by five runs, Kohli reserved special praise for Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, who almost got India over the line with their batting late on in the match. "I think it is commendable for two guys after having lost all the experienced guys in the team to stitch a partnership like this on a difficult wicket is something outstanding for me," Kohli said.

