Virat Kohli Will Assess 'Load of Captaincy' After Three years

Vizag:

Virat Kohli enjoys the pressure of expectations and made it clear that he will only assess after three years as to how much of a "load" captaincy has become for him.

"Maybe in three-four years time I can analyse how much load I am feeling but at the moment's coming along nicely so I am pretty okay with it," Kohli said after leading India to a massive 246-run win in the second cricket Test against England.

The Indian Test skipper now has 2277 runs across all International formats during this calendar year -- shade behind England's Joe Root (2285).

"It's a difficult thing to detach yourself from being captain when you go out there to bat especially when you are playing five batters. The responsibility obviously increases much more. But it also makes me not hit the ball in the air which I probably prefer in Test cricket."

Kohli made it clear that he has faith in his orthodox strokes and that's why doesn't regret not being able to play aerial shots that often.

"Honestly, I don't feel the need to do that because I believe in my abilities to play on the ground and still score at a healthy rate. So I don't need to try any fancy things plus I also feel the more you stay on the wicket, the more time you spend, things start getting easier," he said.

Talking about the limited overs format which is captained by MS Dhoni, Kohli said it's easier as he does not have to think or implement much.

"In other formats, it's relatively easy on the mind to prepare, because you are only thinking about batting, obviously you have to give inputs on the field but it's not necessary that you have to take those decisions, you have to give suggestions.

"To keep a check on each and every thing and then to concentrate on your batting, it does take a toll on you but right now I am pretty fine."