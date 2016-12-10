Virat Kohli - The Milestone Man For Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the milestone man of Indian cricket in the modern era. Just like in the olden days when Sachin Tendulkar used to play, every time Kohli scores some runs, he achieves some or the other milestone.

Playing on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the India skipper achieved two landmarks in the morning session which again set him apart from the rest of the Indian batsmen.

First, the 28-year-old achieved 1000 runs in Test cricket in 2016 with a controlled shot through mid-wicket, off the bowling of Ben Stokes. This made him the first Indian batsman since Rahul Dravid in 2011 to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year.

He also brought up his 15th Test century in the third session of play on Saturday in addition to scoring 500 runs in this series as well. He is also the only second India captain to score 500 plus runs in a series after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli has played 11 Tests this year, with a highest score of 211, and an average easily above 70.

He is also the fourth batsman in 2016 to reach the landmark after Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook - all of them being from England.

Later, Kohli reached another milestone - that of scoring 4000 runs in his Test career.

The New Delhi-born is the sixth-fastest Indian to the mark after Virender Sehwag (79 Tests), Sunil Gavaskar (81), Dravid (84), Sachin Tendulkar (86) and Mohammad Azharuddin (88).

He also became the third India captain to score 1000-plus runs in a year after Tendulkar (1997) and Dravid (2006).

India currently lead the five-Test series 2-0 with the current Test being played in Mumbai and final one to be played in Chennai from December 16 to 20.