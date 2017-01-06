Virat Kohli Named Captain of India ODI, T20I Teams; Yuvraj Singh Returns: 10 Points

Virat Kohli on Friday was named captain of the India ODI and T20I teams, replacing MS Dhoni, who stepped down from the post on Wednesday. Kohli will begin his stint as ODI skipper in the series against England, beginning in Pune on January 15. Meanwhile, Dhoni was included in both the ODI and T20 teams.