Virat Kohli Named Captain of India ODI, T20I Teams; Yuvraj Singh Returns: 10 Points

Virat Kohli has been named the new Indian captain for ODIs and T20Is. © AFP
A look at Virat Kohli as he takes over India ODI and T20I captaincy
- Virat Kohli was as expected named the captain of India's ODI and T20 teams for the home series against England. Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh made a return to the India ODI outfit and was also included in the T20 squad. Suresh Raina missed out on an ODI berth but made it to the T20 squad.
- ODI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.
- T20 squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Mandeep Singh, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra
- Kohli made his ODI debut at the age of 19 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008.
- He went on to make his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on June 12, a year before earning his first Test cap.
- The prolific batsman's highest score in ODIs is 183, which he scored against Pakistan during an Asia Cup match in 2012. He has so far played 176 ODIs (168 innings) for a total of 7570 at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 90.43.
- In T20Is, Kohli's best score is an unbeaten 90 against Australia in January 2016. He has played 45 T20 Internationals, scoring 1657 runs at an awesome strike rate of 135.48 and average of 57.13.
- Kohli was appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the 2012 Asia Cup.
- He inherited the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni, following the latter's retirement from the sport's longest format in December 2014.
- In addition, Kohli also captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League.
