 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Virat Kohli Hails PM Narendra Modi's Demonetisation Move

Updated: 16 November 2016 17:49 IST

With Indian Government's move to make the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes no more a legal tender, Virat Kohli said he could now put his autograph on them and distribute to his fans.

Virat Kohli Hails PM Narendra Modi's Demonetisation Move
Virat Kohli said that he was impressed by PM Narendra Modi's move to demonetise. © BCCI

Visakhapatnam:

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday described Modi government's demonetisation move as the greatest in the country's political history.

"For me, it's the greatest move I've seen in the history of Indian politics by far, hands down. I've been so impressed by it. It's unbelievable," Kohli told the news conference on the eve of the second Test against England here.

With Indian Government's move to make the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes no more a legal tender, Kohli said he could now put his autograph on them and distribute to his fans.

"I was taking out my old money while paying my hotel bill in Rajkot. I forgot that it's not of any use anymore. I could have actually signed on it and given it to people. It's that useless now," he said on a lighter note.

Topics : India Virat Kohli India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli said he was impressed by PM Narendra Modi's decision
  • Kohli termed demonitization as the greatest move in Indian politics
  • Kohli also struggled to pay hotel bills in Rajkot after demonitisation
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.