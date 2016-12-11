Virat Kohli Special Puts India on Verge of Series Win vs England

Virat Kohli scored his third double century in Tests on Sunday.

A special performances from skipper Virat Kohli and Indian spinners have put the hosts on the verge of a famous series win against England on Sunday.

At stumps on Day 4 of the fourth Test in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, England were reeling at 182/6, still trailing the hosts by 49 runs. India need only four wickets on Monday to take a 3-0 lead and thereby seal a series win.

Resuming the day at 451/7, Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav carried on their partnership on Monday to bat the entire morning session on Sunday. The duo put together a record stand of 241 runs which is the highest eighth wicket stand in Indian Test history, breaking the record of Mohammad Azharuddin and Anil Kumble's 161 which was put together way back in 1996 Kolkata against South Africa.

Kohli then brought up his double century just before lunch, becoming the first India captain to score three double tons and also the first Indian batsman to achieve the same in a calendar year.

Kohli eventually got out at 235, which is the highest score by an Indian captain surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 224 against Australia in February 2013.

England close the day on 182/6, trailing India by 49 runs in Mumbai, Virat Kohli scoring a magnificent double century on day 4 #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/uAOYKtRsyv — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2016

Jayant Yadav also brought up his maiden century in only his third Test match to become the first Indian to get a century at No.9.

After smashing the England bowlers all over the park, India were eventually bowled out for 631, taking a first innings lead of 231 runs.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers, clinching 4/192 while Moeen Ali and Joe Root, with their off-spin, scalped two wickets each.

In reply, England got off to a poor start when debutant Keaton Jennings, who scored a century in the first innings, was found leg before the wicket on only the second delivery of the innings.

Ravindra Jadeja takes the wicket of Alastair Cook to take his 100th Test wicket! #IndvEng #BestofTest pic.twitter.com/JMj6ie3koq — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2016

The visitors were in more than a spot of bother at 49/3 but then Joe Root (77) and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow (50 not out) struck a fruitful partnership of 92 runs for the fourth wicket.

England then lost three quick wickets to end the day at 182/6, still trailing India by 49 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav scalped one each.