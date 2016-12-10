 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Virat Kohli Comes From an 'Undiscovered Planet': Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 10 December 2016 20:27 IST

"Virat Kohli is from another planet. I think he comes from an undiscovered planet," Sunil Gavaskar joked in praise of the Indian batting ace

Virat Kohli Comes From an 'Undiscovered Planet': Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli was unbeaten at 147 on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test. © BCCI

Awed by Virat Kohli's batting performance in the fourth Test against England in Mumbai, cricket great Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV on Saturday that the Indian Test skipper comes from an 'undiscovered planet'.

"Virat Kohli is from another planet. I think he comes from an undiscovered planet," Gavaskar joked in praise of the Indian batting ace.

Gavaskar termed Kohli's unbeaten 147-run innings on Saturday as extraordinary, and praised him for showing tremendous balance in all aspects of his game.

The Delhi-born cricketer helped India take a 51-run lead over England on Day 3 of the Mumbai Test with a resilient knock, and combined with opener Murali Vijay to give India the edge.

Kohli's captaincy also drew words of praise from Gavaskar. "As a captain, he is still very young, but he is willing to learn and get better every day," he said.

On the ongoing Test in Mumbai, Gavaskar said India are in a good position, but cautioned Kohli's boys against the Wankhede track on Days 4 and 5.

"Chasing even 150 runs on Day 5 won't be easy," he said, adding that the hosts must try and extend their lead to as many runs as possible.

Topics : Cricket India England Virat Kohli Sunil Gavaskar India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his awe at Virat Kohli's batting
  • Gavaskar joked that Kohli comes from an 'undiscovered planet'
  • The Indian Test skipper was unbeaten at 147 at stumps on Day 3
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.