 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Virat Kohli Can Score Four Double Tons in 2016: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 12 December 2016 16:36 IST

Virat Kohli can become only the second player, after Michael Clarke, to score four double centuries in a calendar year, according to Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli Can Score Four Double Tons in 2016: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli and Jayant Yadav were involved in a 241-run stand against England in Mumbai. © AFP

Virat Kohli seems to be doing everything right this year. After stellar shows in World T20 and Indian Premier League (IPL), he became the fifth player to notch three double centuries in one calendar year when he scored 235 against England in the fourth Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

Only Michael Clarke holds the unique record of four double centuries in a year (2012). With India playing one more Test this year, Kohli can match his record, according to former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Sir Don Bradman (1930) , Ricky Ponting (2003) and Brendon McCullum (2014) are the other three players to score three double centuries in a year.

"Kohli can very well score four double centuries as India still have one more Test to play against England. His form, throughout the year, has been brilliant. And his 235 at the Wankhede Stadium was absolutely special," Gavaskar told NDTV.

"I think the people present at the stadium on Sunday were privileged to see such a master-class. There were several youngsters in the stands and it would be a great learning experience for them."

Kohli's 235 is also the top score by an Indian Test captain, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 224 against Australia in 2013. He is also the second Indian captain after Gavaskar to score 500-plus in one Test series.

"The way he was running between the wickets shows a great deal about his physical fitness. With improved fitness, you become mentally stronger. Kohli didn't allow any sort of weakness. He scored runs quickly and was mentally sharp," Gavaskar said.

'Jayant batted like Kohli'

Gavaskar also lauded centurion Jayant Yadav, who became the first No. 9 Indian batsman to score a ton.

"I must say that he batted like Virat Kohli in the first hour of play. That is the biggest compliment that I can give him. His performance shows the bench strength of the Indian team," Gavaskar said.

England, with four wickets in hand, trail India by 49 runs going into the final day of the match. "India can finish the game in the first session itself. I believe the match will end around lunch," he said.

Topics : Virat Kohli Jayant Yadav India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 235 vs England on fourth day of fourth Test
  • He is the fifth player to score three double tons in a year
  • His 235 is the highest score by an Indian captain
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.