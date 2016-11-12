Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian in 14 Years to be Out Hit-Wicket in Tests

Virat Kohli looks stunned after being out hit-wicket during India vs England 1st Test.

Virat Kohli has had many firsts in his eight-year-old international career. The India Test captain, on Saturday, became part of another 'first' on the fourth day of the opening Test against England, though he might not want to remember it.

Kohli became the first Indian batsman in 14 years to be out hit-wicket in Tests. The 28-year-old star got out in a bizarre fashion when his feet touched the stumps and knocked the bails off as he tried to pull Adil Rashid during the morning session on Day 4. Kohli was on 40 then.

VVS Laxman was the last Indian batsman to get out hit-wicket during an away Test against West Indies in 2002.

Kohli is the first Indian captain after Lala Amarnath (against West Indies in Chennai, 1949) to be out in the rare way.

Including Kohli, 22 Indian batsmen have been out hit-wicket in Tests.