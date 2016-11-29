Virat Kohli And Co Celebrate Mohali Test Win at Yuvraj Singh's Sangeet Ceremony

Virat Kohli and his boys let their hair down at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's sangeet ceremony.

India's Test squad on Tuesday made it to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's sangeet ceremony after registering a fine win over England in the 3rd Test at Mohali.

The 34-year-old Indian cricketer and 29-year-old model-actress hosted a lavish bash in Chandigarh as part of their 10-day wedding affair.

It was nice to catch up with @MohammadKaif at @YUVSTRONG12 wedding. Congratulations Yuvi!Wishing u happiness! pic.twitter.com/MW5b9H2poi — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 29, 2016

It was moment of double celebration for Virat Kohli and his boys, who wrapped up the third Test with a day to spare.

The hosts carved out an eight-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

"There's a gathering at the hotel. The whole team is invited. We will all go there and it is a nice coincidence (that we have won). We have a chance to celebrate in the evening. So I think the guys will be relaxed attending the function and chill for a bit longer," Virat, who is a close friend of Yuvi, told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding will take place on Wednesday. Ahead of his big day, the star left-hander sought blessings from his fans and well-wishers.

Starting a new innings today ! Thank you for your love please bless the couple @hazelkeech https://t.co/Vq8qYtsdqZ — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 29, 2016

The wedding ceremony will reportedly be accompanied by a Hindu wedding in Goa on December 2. Sangeet and reception will be held on December 5 and December 7 respectively in New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)