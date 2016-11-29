 
Virat Kohli And Co Celebrate Mohali Test Win at Yuvraj Singh's Sangeet Ceremony

Updated: 29 November 2016 23:05 IST

It was moment of double celebration for Virat Kohli and his boys, who wrapped up the third Test on Day 4 itself.

Virat Kohli and his boys let their hair down at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's sangeet ceremony. © BCCI

India's Test squad on Tuesday made it to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's sangeet ceremony after registering a fine win over England in the 3rd Test at Mohali.

The 34-year-old Indian cricketer and 29-year-old model-actress hosted a lavish bash in Chandigarh as part of their 10-day wedding affair.

It was moment of double celebration for Virat Kohli and his boys, who wrapped up the third Test with a day to spare.

The hosts carved out an eight-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

"There's a gathering at the hotel. The whole team is invited. We will all go there and it is a nice coincidence (that we have won). We have a chance to celebrate in the evening. So I think the guys will be relaxed attending the function and chill for a bit longer," Virat, who is a close friend of Yuvi, told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding will take place on Wednesday. Ahead of his big day, the star left-hander sought blessings from his fans and well-wishers.

The wedding ceremony will reportedly be accompanied by a Hindu wedding in Goa on December 2. Sangeet and reception will be held on December 5 and December 7 respectively in New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Virat Kohli Yuvraj Singh India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh's sangeet ceremony was held in Chandigarh
  • Virat Kohli and his team attended the grand ceremony
  • India beat England by 8 wickets in the Mohali Test on Tuesday
