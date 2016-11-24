Virat Kohli Accused of Ball Tampering During 1st India-England Test

Virat Kohli's actions were not cited by the umpire or the match referee after the match.

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday accused of ball tampering during the drawn first cricket Test against England at Rajkot by a British daily.

British tabloid 'The Daily Mail' has produced inconclusive evidence to show that Kohli used to shine the ball with the residue of a sweet in his mouth.

The newspaper has claimed that Kohli put his hands deep in his mouth, and then shined one side of the ball during the match which was played between November 9 to 13.

"Footage has emerged of India captain Virat Kohli appearing to shine the ball using residue from a sweet during his country's draw with England in the first Test," the report in The Daily Mail read.

"Television cameras caught Kohli, who finished on 49 not out on the final day in Rajkot, putting his right hand towards his mouth," it added.

"The 28-year-old can be seen rubbing his fingers in his mouth, inside of which is a sweet. He then appears to shine one side of the ball."

But the doubts raised by the English media seemed to backfire as Kohli's actions were not cited by the umpire or the match referee after the match.