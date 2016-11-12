 
Rohit Sharma Undergoes Successful Surgery On Right Thigh

Updated: 12 November 2016 13:37 IST

Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his right thigh in the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on October 29

Rohit Sharma tweeted that the surgery had gone well and put up a picture of himself on the hospital bed. © Twitter

New Delhi:

India batsman Rohit Sharma has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh in London and is recovering well, the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

"The medical team of the BCCI confirms that India batsman Rohit Sharma underwent a surgery on his right thigh on Friday, November 11, 2016 in London. The procedure was successful and Rohit will be discharged from the hospital in the next 24 hours," the Board said in a statement.

"BCCI medical team is constantly monitoring his treatment and will oversee his recovery, towards becoming match fit," it said.

Rohit, who was left out of the India squad for the ongoing home Test series against England, also tweeted that the surgery had gone well and put up a picture of himself on the hospital bed.

"All went well. Thank you for your good wishes. Can't wait to be back at it," he said on his Twitter handle.

Rohit suffered an injury on his right thigh in the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on October 29.

The stylish batsman is likely to be out of action for 10-12 weeks, which means he will not be able to make a comeback even for the series against Australia which begins on February 23.

He had himself said that he could be out of action for at least three months if a surgery happens.

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma undergoes successful surgery on his right thigh
  • Rohit suffered an injury in the fifth ODI against New Zealand
  • Rohit Sharma is likely to be out of action for 10-12 weeks
