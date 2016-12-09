 
Ravichandran Ashwin's 23rd Five-Wicket Haul A New High For World No. 1

Updated: 09 December 2016 10:09 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 23rd five-wicket haul which placed him third in the list of most five-fors by an Indian bowler

India vs England: R Ashwin celebrates after dismissing a batsman in Mumbai © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin's top form continued on the second day of the fourth Test against England on Friday, as he bagged the 23rd five-wicket haul of his Test career.

Playing his 43rd match in whites, the off-spinner picked up the wicket of Ben Stokes to register his 18th five-for on home soil. Ashwin's 23rd five-wicket haul is the joint third-highest for India with Kapil Dev. Only Anil Kumble (35) and Harbhajan Singh (25) have more five-fors.

Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were Ashwin's other victims.

The 30-year-old spinner struck at regular intervals on Day 1, helping India to claw their way back into the Mumbai Test.

The visitors were 196/2 at tea on Thursday and in total command. But Ashwin turned the tables in the final session of the match, denting the England innings with four wickets.

This is the Tamil Nadu bowler's second five-wicket haul of the ongoing series. Ashwin picked up five wickets in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test at Visakhapatnam as well.

Ashwin now has 20 wickets in the series against England. When New Zealand visited India four a four-Test earlier, he added another 27 scalps to his tally.

On the second day, Ashwin gor his fifth wicket of the innings in just his second over.

Thanks to performances like these, Ashwin sits at the top of ICC's rankings for Test bowlers with 891 points.

Topics : Ravichandran Ashwin India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • R Ashwin picked his 23rd five-wicket haul
  • This is his 18th five-wicket haul at home
  • Ashwin is ranked No. 1 in ICC bowlers' ranking
