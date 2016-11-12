 
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin Saved India The Blushes: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 12 November 2016 19:52 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin continued to shine with the bat in Tests as he scored yet another half-century which helped dig India out from a precarious position

Ravichandran Ashwin scored his seventh Test century on Saturday. © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin continued adding more weight to his calibre as a batsman and all-rounder when he scored his seventh half-century in Tests at Rajkot on Saturday.

And this just wasn't any half-century. Had he not been there, India could well have been bowled out, handing England a massive lead of 150-200 runs instead of the 49-run advantage they gave the visitors on Day 4 of the first Test.

"Ashwin saved India the blushes. His partnership with Wriddhiman Saha steadied the innings. England could well have been in a position to declare at lunch on Sunday. But now Alastair Cook will now would not want to take chances," former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar told NDTV after England ended Day 4 with a lead of 163 runs in the second innings.

Ashwin came into bat when Ajinkya Rahane got out with India at 349/5 and was the last wicket to fall with the home team scoring 488.

"The pitch has not deteriorated too much. It is still a very good pitch to bat on. But you cannot say anything with certainty. With wickets in hand, England could go bang-bang, take the lead to 300 at lunch and ask India to bat. India could then be in a slightly precarious position. But it is unlikely India will collapse."

By taking a first innings lead, of 49 runs, and their batsmen not bowing down to the Indian spinners, as the recent trend shows, Gavaskar complimented the visiting side for taking a 'moral victory' already in the first Test.

"It is already a moral victory for England to bounce back after losing to Bangladesh. They came to India low on confidence. They were expecting a turner which did not happen and they capitalised on it," said the former India opener.



England drew a two-Test series in Bangladesh 1-1 before coming to India.

"Alastair Cook is a good player and as a captain sensed the opportunity. They kept India on the field for almost five and a half sessions. They were all over India till Ashwin and Saha rescued the home team," concluded Gavaskar.

England were batting at 114 for no loss with a lead of 163 runs at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Rajkot.

 


 

Topics : India England Ravichandran Ashwin Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravichandran Ashwin scored 70 on Saturday
  • This was his 7th Test half-century
  • This is the first Test being played at Rajkot
