 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Parvez Rasool Makes T20I Debut For India vs England in Kanpur

Updated: 26 January 2017 17:38 IST

Parvez Rasool, who has earlier played an ODI for India, is making his T20I debut for the hosts in the 1st T20I against England in Kanpur

Parvez Rasool Makes T20I Debut For India vs England in Kanpur
Parvez Rasool had earlier played an ODI for India. © AFP

Parvez Rasool is making his T20I debut for India in the first of the three-match series against England in Kanpur. The cricketer for Jammu and Kashmir had made his One-Day International debut for India during an ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur on June 15, 2014. Rasool is also the first off-spinner from his state to play for India. The skipper of the Jammu and Kashmir team, Rasool has played for Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first cricketer from his state to play in the league.

Parvez Rasool's selection in the team came after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the three-match T20I series. Rasool and  Amit Mishra were brought in as replacements for the duo.

Rasool was born at Bijbehara in the Kashmir valley's Anantgar district. He had earlier been called up to the Indian team for 2013 tour of Zimbabwe.

Rasool was once detained for questioning in Bangalore after being suspected of carrying explosives ahead of a domestic T20 game. He was later released after no evidence was found against him.

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, congratulated Rasool on being selected for the England T20 series, saying he would make the people of the state 'proud'.

While he didn't make an appearance during the tour, he went on to earn his first cap in the ODI against Bangladesh a year later, where he picked two wickets from his ten overs and conceded 60 runs.

This is Rasool's first international match in India.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Cricket India England Parvez Rasool India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Parvez Rasool is making his T20I debut for India
  • He has been picked in the Indian team for the 1st T20I vs England
  • Rasool had been brought into the squad just ahead of the series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Says T20Is Chance For Parvez Rasool to Prove Himself
Virat Kohli Says T20Is Chance For Parvez Rasool to Prove Himself
India vs England T20Is: Why Parvez Rasool Is Not Happy With R Ashwin's Exclusion From The Squad
India vs England T20Is: Why Parvez Rasool Is Not Happy With R Ashwin's Exclusion From The Squad
Indian Premier League: Parvez Rasool And KL Rahul Move to Royal Challengers Bangalore From Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League: Parvez Rasool And KL Rahul Move to Royal Challengers Bangalore From Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.