Parvez Rasool Makes T20I Debut For India vs England in Kanpur

Parvez Rasool is making his T20I debut for India in the first of the three-match series against England in Kanpur. The cricketer for Jammu and Kashmir had made his One-Day International debut for India during an ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur on June 15, 2014. Rasool is also the first off-spinner from his state to play for India. The skipper of the Jammu and Kashmir team, Rasool has played for Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first cricketer from his state to play in the league.

Parvez Rasool's selection in the team came after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were rested for the three-match T20I series. Rasool and Amit Mishra were brought in as replacements for the duo.

Rasool was born at Bijbehara in the Kashmir valley's Anantgar district. He had earlier been called up to the Indian team for 2013 tour of Zimbabwe.

Rasool was once detained for questioning in Bangalore after being suspected of carrying explosives ahead of a domestic T20 game. He was later released after no evidence was found against him.

Mehbooba Mufti, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, congratulated Rasool on being selected for the England T20 series, saying he would make the people of the state 'proud'.

While he didn't make an appearance during the tour, he went on to earn his first cap in the ODI against Bangladesh a year later, where he picked two wickets from his ten overs and conceded 60 runs.

This is Rasool's first international match in India.

