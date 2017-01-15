New Year, Same Old Virat Kohli: Captain's Ton Puts India In Pole Position In 1st ODI

Virat Kohli's century helped put India back on track in the 1st ODI vs England.

Virat Kohli's century helped put India back on track in the 1st ODI vs England.

Virat Kohli's batting exploits took the cricketing world by storm in 2016, with the Indian batting talisman consistently hitting top form in all formats of the game throughout the year. The new year has seen new responsibilities being handed over to Kohli, with him taking over India's ODI and T20I captaincy from MS Dhoni, having already served as the country's Test captain for over a couple of years.

However, the added burden of being the captain doesn't seem to have affected Kohli's prolific batting form.

After being set a mammoth target of 351 runs by England during the 1st ODI in Pune on Sunday, the Indian side found itself in deep trouble after losing four wickets at a score of 63.

Virat Kohli, who had come in at no. 3, however, kept his cool and combined with Kedar Jadhav to pull India out of a difficult spot.

Kohli put his vast array of shots on display, and in a composed, well-calculated innings, helped the Indian team bounce back into the match.

He completed his fifty in 44 balls and crucially kept the score ticking with Jadhav as India continued their audacious chase.

The Indian captain reached his century, his 27th ton in ODI cricket, in the 32nd over with a huge six as India took charge of the 1st ODI in Pune.

Kohli is the fastest batsman to reach 27 centuries in ODIs, having taken 169 innings to do so. Sachin Tendulkar, the second fastest behind Kohli, needed 254 innings to reach 27 centuries.

Fewest inns for 27 ODI 100s

169 Virat Kohli

254 Sachin Tendulkar

308 Ricky Ponting

404 Sanath Jayasuriya#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2017

Kohli has also equalled Tendulkar's record of scoring a total of 17 centuries during a chase. The cricketer from Delhi, however, has taken just 96 innings to reach the feat, compared to Tendulkar's 232.

Kohli was eventually dismissed for a score of 122 from a Ben Stokes delivery.

Most ODI 100s batting 2nd

Sachin Tendulkar 17

Virat Kohli 17*

T Dilshan 11

C Gayle 11

Saeed Anwar 10

S Jayasuriya 10#IndvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 15, 2017

Earlier, fifties from Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes saw England post a huge total of 350/7, their highest ever ODI score against India.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah both picked up a couple of wickets each, while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja both grabbed one wicket each.