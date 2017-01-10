MS Dhoni Worship Continues Despite Stepping Down As Skipper

A fan invaded the pitch on Tuesday to touch the feet of MS Dhoni.

Though Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not continue as the skipper of India, there has been no decrease in his worship in the hearts of his devotees. And that was very evident on Tuesday as a fan invaded the pitch on Tuesday when the wicketkeeper-batsman was batting only to touch the feet of the skipper, who led India to the 2011 World Cup triumph.

The incident happened when Dhoni was batting with Hardik Pandya with India A at 258/4 against England XI. The fan ran on to the pitch and somehow managed to touch the 35-year-old's feet and shake his hand.

Ground authorities ran in to overhaul the fan and took him out of the playing zone but he had got what he wanted.

Ahead of Tuesday's game, Dhoni thanked his fans for their continuous support throughout his tenure as skipper.

"Thanks to all of them. They have been behind me for a long time since 2007. Good for them to turn up (in large numbers for the warm-up game)," he said.

"The fact that they have turned up for a warm-up game shows they love me. It is a good feeling. At the end of day you want fans to love you."

The cricketer from Jharkhand had announced his decision to quit as India ODI, T20I captain on January 4. He went on to score an unbeaten 68 during the warm-up game to power India A to a total of 304/4.





England will play two 50-over practice games at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on January 10 and 12 before taking on India in three One-Day Internationals.

The series will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals as well.

India had won the five-match Test series 4-0 in late 2016.