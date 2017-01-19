MS Dhoni Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Club of 4000 ODI Runs in India

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more than 4000 runs while playing in India.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored a boundary to reach 10 runs in the 14th over of the second One-Day International (ODI) against England on Thursday, he achieved another high in his career by becoming only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score 4000 runs in India. Dhoni, who relinquished his captaincy just before the three-match series, has played 110 50-over games in India to get to that milestone.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, is far ahead with 6976 runs while the third person in the list is Rahul Dravid with 3406.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has scored more runs for India while playing abroad than at home. The Ranhi-born has played 175 ODIs overseas to score 5125 runs with an average of 46.17 and a highest score of 109 not out.

At the same time, he has an average of 58 at home with a best of 183 not out which he scored against Sri Lanka at the beginning of his international career.

Most ODI runs in India

6976 Sachin Tendulkar

4001* MS Dhoni

India currently lead the three-match series 1-0 against England after captain Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav helped the hosts chase down a massive target of 351 in spectacular fashion on Sunday in Pune.

If the hosts bag the match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday, they will also clinch the series.