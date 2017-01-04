Mahendra Singh Dhoni Quits As ODI, T20I Captain: 10 Points

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's One Day International and T20 International captain, made a surprise decision to quit as skipper of both formats with immediate effect. While he will be available for selection in both formats, he does not want to continue as captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement. Indian Test team captain Virat Kohli is expected to be named captain in all three formats.