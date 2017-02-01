 
Budget
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Cricket

Live Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's Team India Look To Clinch Series

Updated: 01 February 2017 17:22 IST

Live Score, India vs England: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will be eyeing a sweep of all three formats over the visiting English when they clash in the final and deciding T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday. India won the Test and ODI series and will now look to bag the T20I series to send the visitors home empty-handed.

Live Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's Team India Look To Clinch Series
Live Score, India vs England: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has usually produced high-scoring games. © AFP

India got the better of England in the second T20I at Nagpur, courtesy some brilliant death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra, and will now look to clinch the series when the two teams clash in the decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. After some superb performances during the Tests and ODIs, the Indian batsmen have failed to come to the party in the T20I series. England have looked the more dominant side in both the matches and the hosts will be looking for a much-improved performance in Virat Kohli's den. Having played and captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Kohli will be well-versed with the pitch and ground dynamics and will look to use that to his advantage.

Get live score and live updates of India vs England 3rd T20I here.

India had comfortably won the Test and ODI series, and now have an opportunity to complete a tour sweep if they win the third and final T20I. However, the hosts will know that will not be an easy task.

The English batting looked very solid in the first T20s and if not for the late heroics of Bumrah and Nehra, the visitors would have had the series in the bag. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have done the job in the middle order while Ben Stokes has provided the fireworks later on. England openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings have given their team fast starts but have been unable to convert it into big scores.

For India, Kohli's promotion to the opening slot hasn't worked out to plan and there might be a case for him to return to his usual one-down position in the batting order. KL Rahul showcased his class with a stormy innings in Nagpur but it was the only score of note for the Indians in the second T20I.

Both Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have struggled while Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come in too late to really make an impact.

Topics : India India vs England 2016 Virat Kohli England Live Cricket Score Live Score M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Nagpur: India Beat England By 5 Runs, Level Series 1-1
Highlights, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Nagpur: India Beat England By 5 Runs, Level Series 1-1
India vs England, Highlights, 1st T20, Kanpur: Morgan, Root Lead Visitors To Emphatic Win
India vs England, Highlights, 1st T20, Kanpur: Morgan, Root Lead Visitors To Emphatic Win
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Highlights: Jadhav Heroics In Vain As England Win By 5 Runs
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Highlights: Jadhav Heroics In Vain As England Win By 5 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.