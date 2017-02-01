Live Score, India vs England, 3rd T20I, Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's Team India Look To Clinch Series

India got the better of England in the second T20I at Nagpur, courtesy some brilliant death bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra, and will now look to clinch the series when the two teams clash in the decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. After some superb performances during the Tests and ODIs, the Indian batsmen have failed to come to the party in the T20I series. England have looked the more dominant side in both the matches and the hosts will be looking for a much-improved performance in Virat Kohli's den. Having played and captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Kohli will be well-versed with the pitch and ground dynamics and will look to use that to his advantage.

Get live score and live updates of India vs England 3rd T20I here.

India had comfortably won the Test and ODI series, and now have an opportunity to complete a tour sweep if they win the third and final T20I. However, the hosts will know that will not be an easy task.

The English batting looked very solid in the first T20s and if not for the late heroics of Bumrah and Nehra, the visitors would have had the series in the bag. Eoin Morgan and Joe Root have done the job in the middle order while Ben Stokes has provided the fireworks later on. England openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings have given their team fast starts but have been unable to convert it into big scores.

For India, Kohli's promotion to the opening slot hasn't worked out to plan and there might be a case for him to return to his usual one-down position in the batting order. KL Rahul showcased his class with a stormy innings in Nagpur but it was the only score of note for the Indians in the second T20I.

Both Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have struggled while Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come in too late to really make an impact.