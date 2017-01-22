Live Score, India vs England, 3rd ODI, Kolkata: Roy, Billings Get Visitors Off To Solid Start

After winning two high-scoring thrillers in Pune and Cuttack, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will look to complete a clean sweep against England when they take on the visitors in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. India won the first ODI by three wickets in Cuttack, successfully chasing down a target of 351 runs, while in the second ODI, they defeated England by 15 runs after posting a total of 381/6. (Live scorecard)

14:18 IST: Everytime the Indian seamers have out some pressure on the England openers, Roy and Billings have managed to break the shackles with a boundary.

14:17 IST: Four!! Billings with a solid straight drive. Fetches England another boundary.

14:16 IST: There seems to be a bit of variable bounce on this pitch. That one kept really low from Pandya.

14:12 Four!! Whack! Full from Bumrah and Billings thrashes that through the covers. England are 43-0 after 10 overs.

14:09 IST: Four!! Roy comes down the track and heaves the ball to the cover boundary. Wasn't beautiful but was much-needed after 10 dot balls.

14:07 IST: Maiden over from Bumrah!! He beat Billings bat on four occasions in that over.

14:06 IST: Bumrah gets the edge on the third one but the ball doesn't carry to Rahul at second slip.

14:05 IST: Two full deliveries from Bumrah and two complete misses from Billings.

14:03 IST: Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. Can he give India their first breakthrough?

13:55 IST: Four!! Roy with a brilliant straight drive. It was a good over till then from Pandya. England are 32-0 after 6 overs.

13:51 IST: Four!! Too straight this time and Roy clips it to the mid-wicket boundary.

13:50 IST: Four!! Short and wide from Bhuvi. Roy smashes it over the point fielder.

13:48 IST: Four!! Pandya again strays on to the pads and Billings picks him off. 13 runs from that over. England are 19-0 after 4 overs.

13:47 IST: Four!! A little wide and full from Pandya and Billings gets off the mark with a brilliant cover drive.

13:46 IST: Four!! Pandya strays down the leg and Roy climbs into the shot. Poor delivery and it got what it deserved.

13:45 IST: Lots of assistance for the seam bowlers.

13:43 IST: Billings yet to get off the mark.

13:41 IST: Four!! Roy flicks Bhuvneshwar from middle of the stumps to mid-wicket. Great shot to bring about England's first boundary of the match.

13:40 IST: Maiden over from Pandya!! England 1-0 after 2 overs.

13:38 IST: Pandya is getting the ball to swing quite a bit here.

13:34 IST: Great stuff! Just one of that Bhuvneshwar over.

13:30 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start off the proceedings for India. Jason Roy and Sam Billings open for England.

13:08 IST: One change for the Men in Blue. Ajinkya Rahane replaces Shikhar Dhawan. About time!! Rahane had done well in the second warm-up while Dhawan has been extremely poor.

13:05 IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss!! India will field in the dead rubber.

13:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final ODI between India and England.

The pitch in Kolkata is unlikely to serve up another 700-plus run feast with the renovated Eden Gardens track expected to generated some bounce for bowlers.

England will hope to make the most of the pitch and have a go at the formidable Indian batting line-up, which recovered after early setbacks in the first two ODIs to notch up mammoth totals.

The hosts will hope their bowlers put up an improved show in Kolkata and make sure that they end the series on a high note.