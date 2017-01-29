Live Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Nagpur: KL Rahul Completes Maiden T20I Fifty

Having lost the first Twenty20 International against England at Green Park, Kanpur, on January 26, India will be aiming for a win to level the three-match series. The second game will be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur and it will be a must-win game for the hosts. As Sunil Gavaskar recently told NDTV, India need a good start for which the top order needs to click. They will also need to strike important partnerships which can win them the game. (Live scorecard)

20:14 IST: So, three overs to go now.

20:12 IST: FOUR!! After 19 balls India break the shackles with a boundary. Finally it comes, not from the sweetest spot of the bat though

20:10 IST: Morgan is banking on his fast bowlers. Rahul will have to go for everything now

20:05 IST: India 114/3 after 16 overs. Four overs to go now

20:03 IST: OHHH!!! That had hit the stumps but bails didn't go off

20:01 IST: 15th over underway!! These two are well set now

19:59 IST: FOUR!! 100 up for India with that boundary by KL Rahul. These two have added 34 off 19 balls now.

19:56 IST: FOUR! KL Rahul is dealing in boundaries now. Making this look like a good batting surface, which is not the case

19:53 IST: FIFTY! KL Rahul completes his maiden fifty from 32 balls. India need him to stay till the end.

19:52 IST: FOUR! Rahul is on a roll, hits it towards the mid-wicket boundary

19:50 IST: SIX!! KL Rahul smashes it over the long on for a massive one, greets Dawson in style

19:46 IST: OUT!! Yuvraj Singh tries to play the sweep shot and misses it. He is out on 4 off 12. India 69/3

19:41 IST: SIX!! Easy full-toss for Rahul and make full use of the poor delivery. Much needed for India

19:39 IST: Oohhh sharp turn and bounce. Yuvraj was caught back, expecting the ball to slide back in.

19:37 IST: Yuvraj Singh comes in at No.4. Tidy over by Rashid, it's 56/2 after 8 overs

19:35 IST: OUT!! Raina tries the lofted shot and finds a man in the deep. He goes for 7

19:33 IST: Third spinner Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

19:31 IST: With three runs by Raina, fifty comes up for India in the seventh over

19:26 IST: FOUR!! Lovely shot by KL Rahul. Hitting it through the line for a boundary

19:21 IST: Suresh Raina comes in at No.3 position

19:20 IST: FOUR! KL Rahul slices it over the covers for a boundary

19:18 IST: OUT! Virat tries for a lofted shot and mistimes it. Good catch by Liam Dawson. India skipper out on 21 (15 balls)

19:17 IST: Two to end the over. 15 runs off the over. India 30/0 after 4 overs

19:15 IST: FOUR! He hits it towards the leg side now. Mills under pressure

19:14 IST: SIX!! Terrific shot by Virat Kohli and on the backfoot hits it over the long-off for a maximum

19:12 IST: Five runs again in the third over. It's 15/0 after 3 overs

19:11 IST: A loud shout by Jordan and that was very tight. Not-out given by the umpire. Replays show the ball was hitting the stumps, so lifeline for the skipper

#TeamIndia is wearing a black armband to condole the sad demise of India U19 trainer Rajesh Sawant and M Shami's father pic.twitter.com/1XRnXIiTUk — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2017

19:10 IST: Change of bowling for England and Chris Jordan replaces Liam Dawson

19:08 IST: Just a four and a single in this over. It's 10 for no loss after two overs

19:05 IST: FOUR!! A back of length delivery by Tymal Mills and hits the top edge of Virat Kohli's bat for a four. Top effort by Sam Billings at the third man boundary

19:03 IST: A tidy start for England. It's 5/0 after the first over

19:02 IST: Virat Kohli gets off the mark in the first ball

19:01 IST: So spin straightaway for England!!

19:00 IST: Virat Kohli to open the batting with KL Rahul again. Liam Dawson to start the proceedings for England

18:57 IST: The atmosphere is already buzzing and if India batsmen start with some quality boundaries, it is going to be even more wonderful.

18:55 IST: Both the teams are all set for the national anthem

18:37 IST: India have made one change in their line-up. Leg spinner Amit Mishra comes in place of Parvez Rasool

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra

Virat Kohli: "Preferably wanted to bowl first, but seeing the last game against New Zealand, it became a lot difficult to chase and the wicket became slow. The pitch will deteriorate as the game progress. We've got an extra leg spinner. For an off-spinner, we thought we could use Raina as an option. 8 overs from two leg spinners might be the difference between them. Two leg spinners might create some difference. There will be turn for sure. First innings is the best time to bat on for sure. We are not too upset about losing the toss. Just the one change and rest of the side are same."

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Eoin Morgan: "We are going to bowl first. There is a bit of grass on it and looks like a typical Indian wicket. Plunket misses out and Dawson is playing, we've got an extra spinner. It is coming towards the end of the tour and we are looking to finish it as well as we can. Lot of determination out there and winning in India is difficult. We aren't taking our last two wins granted."

"I think it will turn more than it did in the T20 World Cup that was played between India and New Zealand. It is a lot drier today. England are bringing in an extra spinner. There will be dew factor for sure." analyse Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain in their pitch report

As far as the teams are concerned, England wouldn't want to tinker their winning combination much and are likely to go unchanged. Meanwhile for India, with Rahul's failure at the top, Mandeep Singh and Rishabh Pant - the two reserve batsmen in the squad who are primarily openers in the shortest form - may come into the fray.

18:31 IST: Toss time!! England captain Eoin Morgan wins toss and opts to bowl

18:30 IST: Hello and Welcome to the live blog.

Virat Kohli was modestly successful in opening the innings and though the captain has been saving the day for his team more often than not, his teammates should rise to the occasion especially when it matters.

India can also bring in medium pacer Bhuvneshwar in the second match after Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah proved expensive, even according to T20I standards.

England, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after a complete team performance at Green Park.