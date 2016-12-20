Highlights: India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5, Chennai: India Win by an Innings And 75 Runs

Highlights - India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets on Tuesday.

Highlights - India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja picked up seven wickets on Tuesday. © BCCI

Thanks to a brilliant performance from Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of the fifth Test in Chennai, India were able to clinch the match by an innings and 75 runs and the series 4-0 on Tuesday. England were bowled out for 207, handing the hosts a comprehensive victory in the last session of the series. Catch highlights of the India vs England Test here. (SCORECARD)

India vs England Highlights 5th Test Day 5 from Chennai

16:35 hrs IST: Thanks for your attention. Hope you enjoyed our coverage.

16:30 hrs IST: India coach Anil Kumble has more than a word of praise for Karun Nair.

"Karun helped us get to 280 (ahead) and that gave us an opportunity. We all knew about his ability, we were disappointed with the first couple of knocks he had, but as soon as he got going he showed what he is capable of. He's a long-term prospect, in his third match to score a triple-hundred is fantastic. Everyone has come in and contributed and we have won on fantastic wickets, despite losing the toss," said Kumble.

16:28 hrs IST: India captain Virat Kohli has been named Man of the Series!

Virat: Everyone saw the character the boys possess and how well we were prepared for the series. Speaks volumes about this team #INDvENG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2016

He scored 655 runs in the series and led India to a 4-0 win - the Man of the Series award goes to Virat Kohli! #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/Pn4BF7f3Yr — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

16:23 hrs IST: Karun Nair has been named the Man of the Match for the triple century!

"I think it will take a couple of days to set in. I was going through all the texts and wishes that I got (last night). It's an amazing feeling when you contribute to winning a match, so hats off the to team. Everyone congratulated me but we were more focused on winning the match. There's a lot to learn, I've been learning each day, working hard on my game," said Nair.

Karun Nair is named Man of the Match for his outstanding 303* that turned the game on its head and got India to a record score #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/yD5bkQ9nRt — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

16:18 hrs IST: England collapsed from 192/4 to 207 all out very quickly - six wickets for only 15 runs. The first innings total of 477 is by far the largest in an innings loss.

BREAKING: India end 2016 as No. 1 side in MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings following 4-0 series win over England https://t.co/biyM29NDld pic.twitter.com/ZWDoA19yzt — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

16:14 hrs IST: This is Virat Kohli's 14th victory as Test captain of India

4-0 to the hosts! Jadeja inspires India with 7 wickets on Day 5 to seal the win by an innings & 75 runs - https://t.co/9YvSVv36ni #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/LXmWClBQ0H — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

16:10 hrs IST: While Broad got out for 1, Jake Ball was dismissed for a duck!

It's all over. Ball goes for 0 to Jadeja, who finishes with 7-48, & England are 207 all out. We lose by an innings & 75 runs #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/uH0ItPems6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

16:05 hrs IST: Jadeja picked up two wickets in the last over of the series to give India the win in Chennai! What an overall performance from the southpaw!

16:00 hrs IST: India have won the Test and the series 4-0

15:56 hrs IST: Broad is OUT!!! Caught at leg slip. Sixth one for Jadeja! This has been on fire today!

15:54 hrs IST: Jadeja and Mishra into the attack

15:50 hrs IST: England still trail by 75 runs

15:45 hrs IST: England are 207/8 after 85 overs. India are two wickets away from victory

15:42 hrs IST: England are facing the possibility of consecutive innings defeats having scored 400. This has happened only twice in history

15:38 hrs IST: After 82 overs, England 205/8

15:37 hrs IST: In a space of eight runs, England lost 8 wickets!

15:35 hrs IST: Leading edge and Rashid was out for 2! Yadav picked up his first wicket of the innings

15:34 hrs IST: England are eight down now!

15:32 hrs IST: OUT! New ball taken and Adil Rashid walks back to the pavilion.

15:30 hrs IST: England have reached the 200-run mark. Can they save the day?

15:26 hrs IST: Rashid and Buttler at the crease for England at 197/7!

15:24 hrs IST: Meanwhile, this record stands!

The wickets of @root66 and @jbairstow21 ensures that @MichaelVaughan keeps the record for most Test runs in a year for England! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/Sa0szZBIC9 — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

15:20 hrs IST: This man has been on fire today!

.@imjadeja gets his fifth! England are 6 wickets down, can they survive the rest of the day? #IndvEng https://t.co/9YvSVv36ni pic.twitter.com/RdtCCChNz2 — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

15:18 hrs IST: England are staring at a defeat here. They are 196/7, 86 runs behind.

15:16 hrs IST: OUT!!! Amit Mishra gets into the act and his first of this innings! Liam Dawson is bowled for a duck!

15:14 hrs IST: Buttler and Dawson both at the crease and both batting at 0 not out!

15:13 hrs IST: England are reeling at 196/6 right now!

15:10 hrs IST: Ben Stokes departed for 23 for Jadeja's fifth wicket

15:08 hrs IST: The 28-year-old earned the sixth five-wicket haul of his career! This is also his first five-wicket haul of the series

15:06 hrs IST: And Jadeja gets his fifth! What a performance from the southpaw!

15:04 hrs IST: Here is the masterful catch from Jadeja

15:01 hrs IST: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler at the crease!

14:58 hrs IST: Ashwin took the catch for Jadeja to get rid off Moeen Ali, who scored magnificent century in the first innings. Ali went back for a resolute 44.

14:54 hrs IST: OUT!!! Another wicket and another one for Ravindra Jadeja! Fourth one for him

14:50 hrs IST: India have dropped quite a few number of catches. If those were taken, India would have been in a winning position now

14:45 hrs IST: Moeen Ali is nearing another fifty here. It has been a gutsy innings from the left-hander so far.

14:38 hrs IST: The final session of this Test series is underway. We are headed for a tense finish in Chennai.

14:20 hrs IST: Take a short break, we will be back soon.

14:18 hrs IST: England at 167/4 are 115 runs behind with only one session left to play on Day 5

TEA Four wickets fall in the session - England 167-4, still 115 behind. Mo on 32* & Stokes 15* #INDvENG



Catch up: https://t.co/xXHOmH5N6J pic.twitter.com/6BFnf4hhQF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

14:15 hrs IST: And that is tea!

14:10 hrs IST: Both Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes are into double figures now. This English pair is beginning to settle down

14:07 hrs IST: He gets hit for a boundary and immediately changes to round the wicket

14:05 hrs IST: Ashwin now comes from over the wicket to bowl to two left-handers

14:03 hrs IST: Edged and the ball goes in the gap between the slip and gully

14:00 hrs IST: And Moeen Ali changes his bat for some reason

13:56 hrs IST: After 60 overs, England are batting at 143/4

13:52 hrs IST: England still trail India by 140 runs

13:48 hrs IST: Ashwin into the attack. If India can pick up one more before tea, the game will really be on.

13:43 hrs IST: Umesh Yadav is bowling quite a few bouncers, is really testing Moeen Ali who fell to the ground on one count

13:37 hrs IST: And away from the match. It is happy birthday Darren Sammy!

He captained West Indies to the #WT20 title in both 2012 and 2016 - Happy 33rd Birthday @darrensammy88! pic.twitter.com/5GukLFaaDi — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

13:34 hrs IST: Ben Stokes has come out to bat

13:32 hrs IST: Bairstow departed for 1! England are 129/4!

13:30 hrs IST: These kind of catches can really lift the team

WICKET Bairstow falls for 1, Jadeja taking a superb catch off Sharma. England 129-4, trail by 153 #INDvENG



Live: https://t.co/xXHOmH5N6J — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

13:28 hrs IST: Virat Kohli exults and goes and hugs Jadeja

13:27 hrs IST: OUT!! Spectacular catch by Jadeja! He is the man of Day 5 so far! Running behind, catches a brilliant one!

13:24 hrs IST: Jonny Bairstow has come out to replace Root

13:20 hrs IST: After 50 overs, England are 126/3 trailing India by 156 runs

13:16 hrs IST: Jaddu is on a roll here! Picked up three wickets!

WICKET Root is gone. India review after Jadeja pins him front & three reds appear. England 126-3 #INDvENG



Live: https://t.co/xXHOmH5N6J — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

13:13 hrs IST: Jadeja had appealed for an LBW, umpire turned him down, he asked Kohli to go for the appeal which he did and Joe Root was found plumb while trying to sweep.

13:10 hrs IST: OUT!!! Third wicket and all three for Jadeja!

13:06 hrs IST: Run out chance. The ball just touched bowler Jadeja's hand before hitting the stumps at the non-striker's end but Root had put his bat in

13:02 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma has replaced Umesh Yadav

12:55 hrs IST: Replays show the ball hit Jennings' toe first before rising to the top of the bat and then it was the simplest of catches for Jadeja.

12:52 hrs IST: And immediately Virat Kohli brings in Umesh Yadav into the attack

12:49 hrs IST: Joe Root and Moeen Ali - two new batsmen - at the crease. India can exploit the situation

12:45 hrs IST: The picture has suddenly changed with Jadeja picking up those two wickets. From "England providing resistance" the momentum has now shifted to "India can win this Test"

12:40 hrs IST: OUT! Simple caught and bowled by Jadeja. Jennings (54) goes back to the pavilion immediately after scoring his half-century.

12:36 hrs IST: And Keaton Jennings brings up his maiden half-century in Tests! He scored a hundred on his debut in Mumbai. Well played young man

for @JetJennings! His 2nd in Tests, off 117 balls & with 6 fours. A fine effort #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DdFRT4Pc3L — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

12:30 hrs IST: Cook's dismissal has brought in Joe Root to the crease who made 88 in the first innings

12:25 hrs IST: Rahul took the catch at leg slip and that was quite a wayward shot from Cook. There was no need to touch the ball which was almost half a bat's length outside the leg stump! He departed for 49

12:20 hrs IST: OUT!!! Cook is out and again to Jadeja! For the sixth time in this series!

12:15 hrs IST: And that ball did not touch any part of Alastair Cook's bat so one review wasted by India

12:13 hrs IST: And immediately India asking for review for Cook's dismissal!

12:10 hrs IST: And we back post the lunch break!

11:40 hrs IST: You guys go take a break. We will be back after lunch.

11:35 hrs IST: Both Cook and Jennings are also on their verge of scoring half-centuries

At Lunch on Day 5 of the 5th Test, England (477 & 97/0), trail #IND (759/7d) by 185 runs #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/UOcZ8KrnKd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2016

11:30 hrs IST: And that is lunch. The first session of Day 5 completely belonged to England as they went back to the pavilion at 97 for no loss, trailing India by 185 runs

LUNCH No wickets & 85 runs added. Cook 47* & Jennings 46* - the first part of the job is done #INDvENG



Catch up: https://t.co/xXHOmH5N6J pic.twitter.com/rAWT4Ws9Uk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

11:25 hrs IST: Pujara a tad bit late otherwise it could have been a catch and silly point!

11:20 hrs IST: India have tried their best to pick up a wicket this morning but the English openers have just defied them

India have tried their best to pick up wickets on Day 5 but have been unsuccessful so far

Photo Credit: BCCI

11:16 hrs IST: England 87 for no loss after 33 overs

11:14 hrs IST: This England pair is heading for their 100-run partnership

11:08 hrs IST: After 30 overs, England are 71 for no loss

11:05 hrs IST: Amit Mishra into the attack to bowl the 30th over of the day

11:01 hrs IST: Dropped! Another one! This time it is KL Rahul at forward short leg!

10:56 hrs IST: Jadeja has dismissed Cook five times in this series and the moment Kohli brought the left-hander to roll over his arm, he also placed four fielders around the England captain

10:53 hrs IST: After 25 overs, England are batting on 51 for no loss

10:49 hrs IST: A couple of appeals from Ravindra Jadeja but both turned down.

10:45 hrs IST: And England reached the 50-run mark which also means 50-run partnership for Jennings and Cook

10:40 hrs IST: England are batting at 40 for no loss and they have hit four boundaries so far in their innings, two each for Cook and Jennings

10:36 hrs IST: At the same time, this must also be acknowledged that Cook and Jennings have batted really well.

10:33 hrs IST: Oooh! That almost carried to Murali Vijay in gully! Brilliant bowling from Ashwin

10:30 hrs IST: Ashwin has been the bowler of the morning, just unlucky that he has not been able to pick a wicket

10:25 hrs IST: And it is the birthday of one of the greatest batsmen today, also one of the most successful captains of all time

It's Ricky Ponting's birthday, so watch his unbeaten 140 in the @cricketworldcup final in 2003! https://t.co/UHRlmFSmS0 pic.twitter.com/ZeunZCb1oo — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2016

10:20 hrs IST: That is the big question, isn't it?

A special day for @karun126 puts India in control - can England bat out the final day for a draw? #IndvEng https://t.co/HbbEkZ3ltu pic.twitter.com/lUgSsewP19 — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2016

10:16 hrs IST: The pitch looks quite good for Day 5. Are we heading for a draw?

And so the final day of England's Test tour of India is upon us. What will the outcome be? #INDvENG



Follow live: https://t.co/xXHOmH5N6J pic.twitter.com/oUdVvOF2Zv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 20, 2016

10:10 hrs IST: After 15 overs, England are batting at 29 for no loss, trailing India by 253 runs

10:05 hrs IST: Look how Karun Nair was greeted by his family after scoring his triple ton

10:00 hrs IST: Ashwin is really turning the ball here, had also got an edge but Patel dropped it earlier this morning

09:55 hrs IST: Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings have begun quite cautiously this morning

09:51 hrs IST: That moment when he rewrote cricket books

A triple hundred for @karun126 followed by the declaration from #TeamIndia skipper. India 759/7d, lead #ENG(477) by 282 runs pic.twitter.com/q18MnGeo59 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2016

09:47 hrs IST: Monday was all about Karun Nair, wasn't it?

A proud moment for @karun126's parents as they laud his performance in Chennai #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Fxeed6A5gR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2016

09:43 hrs IST: Dropped! That was a nick from Jennings and slipped out of gloves of Parthiv Patel! That could have been India and Ashwin's first wicket!

09:38 hrs IST: And talking about gully, captain Virat Kohli brings one in immediately

09:35 hrs IST: Oh! Sharp bounce from Ishant Sharma. "Good first delivery," says Sunil Gavaskar. A gully could have caught that.

09:33 hrs IST: And what is happening here?

Remember the patch on the bowling crease on Day 4? That's being heated up at the moment #INDvENG @Paytm Test Cricket pic.twitter.com/GrbKTNOz8G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2016

09:30 hrs IST: Umpire says play and Ashwin delivers a ball that does not spin

09:28 hrs IST: Can they wrap the England innings up? The visiting team will start from 12/0 with captain Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings at the crease

09:25 hrs IST: After that epic day for Indian cricket, what will the hosts be able to do on this Tuesday?

09:20 hrs IST: Good morning people! Welcome to the last day of not just this Test match but also the five match series which began a long time ago