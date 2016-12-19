Highlights, India vs England, 5th Test, Day 3, Chennai: KL Rahul Out For 199, India Trail By 86 Runs

KL Rahul scored his 4th Test ton here which ended in a masterful knock of 199.

KL Rahul, Parthiv Patel and Karun Nair provided the fun and excitement the Indian fans needed. Though Rahul got out on 199, his knock helped India get closer to England's formidable total of 477 on Day 3. Catch all highlights of India vs England here. (SCORECARD)

17:20 hrs IST: Catch all the action in India Vs England 5th Test Day 4 at Chennai tomorrow. See you till then.

17:14 hrs IST: Two full days of play left in this Test, let's see how it pans out.

17:10 hrs IST: India ended the day at 391/4, trailing England by 86 runs.

CLOSE India finish on 391-4, a deficit of 86 runs. Just 4 wkts fell on a tough day for bowling #INDvENG



Catch up: https://t.co/xXHOmHnovj pic.twitter.com/aMX3mLxgSw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2016

17:05 hrs IST: The day undoubtedly belonged to India and KL Rahul.

KL Rahul's 199 helps India to 391-4, 86 runs behind England at the end of Day 3 in Chennai https://t.co/9YvSVv36ni #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/2iKsw4ieLO — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2016

17:00 hrs IST: And that is stumps!

At Stumps on Day 3 of the 5th Test, #TeamIndia are 391/4 (Nair 71*, Rahul 199), trail #ENG(477) by 86 runs #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wxbq7GxHyz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2016

16:57 hrs IST: England's lead is less than 100 now

16:54 hrs IST: Rahul is the ninth player to be dismissed for 199 runs in Test and only the second Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin

That feeling when you clonk a wide one straight to a fielder on 199! Still, a magnificent innings from @klrahul11 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/jKsk6cVXWO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2016

16:50 hrs IST: Turned down, Vijay is safe for now

16:49 hrs IST: England have gone for the review

16:47 hrs IST: Murali Vijay out there to place Rahul and immediately LBW appeal. The Tamil Nadu batsman has to be a little careful there

16:45 hrs IST: Such a simple dismissal to such a brilliant innings

16:43 hrs IST: Unbelievable! KL Rahul is OUT AND THAT TOO AT 199!

WICKET KL Rahul falls on 199! He chips one from Rashid right to Buttler & is distraught. India 372-4 #INDvENG



Live: https://t.co/xXHOmHnovj pic.twitter.com/5kB9ctO7Pr — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2016

16:40 hrs IST: Eight more overs to bowl in another 20 overs

16:37 hrs IST: 150 comes up for the partnership

16:32 hrs IST: Play will continue for the time being

16:30 hrs IST: India 361/1 after 100 overs!

16:28 hrs IST: Rahul's 193 not out is now the highest score by an Indian in Chennai against England

16:26 hrs IST: Down the ground and that is maximum! Rahul is in top form!

16:20 hrs IST: Is that ouuuu.... oh! Think it dropped just in front of Moeen Ali

16:16 hrs IST: This partnership for the fourth wicket is now 132 runs old

16:12 hrs IST: After 96 overs, India are 342/3 with Rahul and Nair at the crease

16:06 hrs IST: Will England be able to pick up another wicket before the close of play

16:00 hrs IST: Look how Karun Nair acknowledges the support of his team after scoring his half-century

15:55 hrs IST: Meanwhile Karun Nair brings up his maiden half-century in Tests! Congrats to him for a gritty innings

15:50 hrs IST: Will Rahul go for his double hundred today?

15:43 hrs IST: India have batted for 70 overs on Sunday and have scored 259 runs so far

15:40 hrs IST: After 90 overs, India are batting 319/3 with Rahul and Nair at the crease

15:33 hrs IST: Karun Nair on the other hand is in the 40s for the first time in his career. Playing in his 3rd Test, his previous best was 13

15:31 hrs IST: And now Lokesh Rahul has achieved his highest Test score, going past 158 he got against the West Indies earlier this year in Kingston

15:28 hrs IST: India bring up their 300!

15:24 hrs IST: Nair should consider himself lucky!

15:21 hrs IST: Edged and it flies past Cook! It touched the skipper's hand at first slip but couldn't hold on to it.

15:15 hrs IST: Rahul could go past his highest score of 158 soon

15:13 hrs IST: And 150 comes up for Rahul. What an innings this has been!

15:08 hrs IST: There was a confrontation between Rahul and Root even though the latter apologised immediately

15:05 hrs IST: Whoa! That was something! Last ball and Joe Root threw the ball at the batsman, who was Rahul. If Rahul wouldn't have ducked, it would have really hurt

15:03 hrs IST: And that boundary from Nair brings it down to 196

15:00 hrs IST: India now trail England by exactly 200 runs

14:56 hrs IST: As the clock is about to turn 3 pm, Rahul nears 150 and England's lead is about to come down below 200

14:50 hrs IST: This is how Virat Kohli congratulated KL Rahul on scoring yet another century





14:45 hrs IST: Still a lot of batting to come for India but England's total is also quite high at the same time

14:40 hrs IST: And a word of praise comes in from this Indian batting great

Well played @klrahul11 Loved the way u learnt from ur previous mistakes& didn't repeat them Double it up buddy #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2016

14:35 hrs IST: And we are back for the final session of play. Ben Stokes has the ball in his hand

14:23 hrs IST: Do join us for all the action in the final session.

TEA Two wickets for England in that session - India reaching 256-3, still 221 behind #INDvENG



Live: https://t.co/xXHOmHnovj pic.twitter.com/z2TDl7CNaw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2016

14:20 hrs IST: That's tea on Day 3! Rahul held India's innings together for Stuart Broad got the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli. The Karnataka batsman is unbeaten on 133 and has Karun Nair for company.

At Tea on Day 3 of the 5th Test, #TeamIndia are 256/3 (Rahul 133*, Nair 19*), trail #ENG (477) by 221 runs #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/iMXyZvrqJI — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2016

14:12 hrs IST: FOUR! Karun plays a pull shot off Rashid through midwicket. Poor bowling from the leg-spinner.

14:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Rahul dances down the track and plays a glorious drive off Rashid through extra cover.

13:58 hrs IST: This is a crucial innings for Karun Nair. The highly-rated Karnataka batsman needs to make this opportunity count in order to make an impression on the selectors.

13:54 hrs IST: After 60 overs, India 233/3 (Rahul 120, Karun 9)

13:50 hrs IST: India are 232/3 after 68 overs

13:45 hrs IST: The flow of runs has slowed down a bit following the dismissal of Kohli.

13:40 hrs IST: Very good cricket all around. Good pull shot from Rahul and superb fielding in the deep by Jos Buttler, saves two runs

13:34 hrs IST: That is a lovely shot from Karun Nair for a boundary

13:26 hrs IST: Before this century, Rahul had scored 104 runs at an average of 20.8 in the last five innings. So he really needed this century

13:20 hrs IST: India are batting at 214/3 after 62 overs

13:17 hrs IST: Cook and Broad finally got their man

WICKET! Kohli goes! He drives Broad to Keaton Jennings at cover for 15 & India are 211-3 #INDvENG Live: https://t.co/xXHOmHnovj pic.twitter.com/7hAAplDR10 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2016

13:15 hrs IST: Kohli departed for 15 after playing straight into the hands of short cover

13:12 hrs IST: OUT! KOHLI is gone! Broad finally has some success and too the India skipper

13:07 hrs IST: After 59 overs, India are batting at 207/2

13:02 hrs IST: And India have also reached the 200-run mark, still trailing England by 277 runs

13:00 hrs IST: Rahul has used his feet really well against the spinners in this innings

12:55 hrs IST: This is how Rahul celebrated his first Test century since July when he made 158 against the West Indies at Kingston

12:50 hrs IST: And ICC also congratulates Rahul on that century

12:47 hrs IST: Interestingly, this is Rahul's first century in India! His other tons have come in the West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.